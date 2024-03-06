NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Comes to Theatre Wesleyan This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Wesleyan has announced Dave Malloy’s Tony Award®-winning musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 as the 69th annual spring musical.

The Great Comet will be presented for one weekend only at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) from Thursday, April 18, 2024 through Sunday, April 21, 2024. Ticket prices range from $10.00 to $15.00 and are now available at txwes.edu/theatretickets.

From the celebrated and award-winning composer, The Great Comet is an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace. Young and impulsive, Natasha Rostova arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines. When she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation. The musical’s 2017 Broadway run was nominated for 12 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, and Best Orchestrations.

The cast, design team, and crew comprised of Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees. The cast includes Abigale Hunt (Natasha), Grace Philipbar (Sonya), Madison McKinzie (Marya), Nicholas Keel (Anatole), Peri Zachmeyer (Hélène), Henry Valentine (Dolokhov), Hayden Kirkbride (Bolkonsky/Andrey), Abigaile Webb (Mary), Ian Kooistra (Balaga), and Chase Di Iulio (Pierre). The ensemble includes Trinity Chenault, Hunter Heart, Mercedes Kuhn, and Jackson Loya.

The production team includes Jeanne Everton (director), Mark Mullino (music director), Stephanie Locker-Hall (choreographer), Natalie Mitchell (vocal coach), Jacob Rivera-Sanchez (stage manager/graphic design), Jazmin Rebollar (assistant stage manager), Joe Allen Brown (scenic design), Karen Potter (co-costume design), Nicole Ellis (co-costume design), Rocky Olguin (assistant costume design), Zachary Gafford (lighting design), Pella LeFever (assistant lighting design), Ricky Olivarez (sound design and engineer), Elizabeth Holmes (A2), Colin Schwartz (technical director), Nathalie Beyna (assistant technical director), and Jennye James (production manager).

