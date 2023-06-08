Major Attaway To Join The 2023 Musical Writers Festival As Special Guest

Broadway's Major Attaway will be joining The 2023 Musical Writers Festival as the special guest at this year's event on Friday, July 14, through Saturday, July 15. Major Attaway is widely recognized for his exceptional performance as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, where he held the role from 2017 to 2020, becoming the longest-running Broadway Genie with over 1500 performances.

Returning to his hometown of Fort Worth, Major Attaway will captivate the audience with his extraordinary talent during the Friday evening New Works Cabaret and the Saturday evening New Musical Spotlights, where he will perform songs from brand new musicals.

"We are super excited to have Major Attaway join us at the Musical Writers Festival," said Holly Reed, CEO of MusicalWriters.com and writer of True North, a musical that Major Attaway has been involved with in recent years. "Working with Major on True North has been a joy. His comedy chops, warm personality, and that butter voice are a combination you don't often find. And he keeps us in stitches from first page to last."

Major Attaway's passion for the creation and development of new musical works is evident through his participation in various developmental workshops. He has contributed his talent and expertise to projects such as The Preacher's Wife with Tituss Burgess, Queen of Versailles with Kristin Chenoweth and Stephen Schwartz, True North by Holly and Kelvin Reed, Golden by John Hodges and Geordy Wells, and many more.

This is a unique opportunity for musical writers, producers, directors, and creators of theater to have their work performed by Major Attaway. Registration is still open, and there's still time to submit your songs for consideration. Don't miss out on this chance to showcase your musical creations at the festival.

The 2023 Musical Writers Festival offers attendees a wide range of events, including workshops, networking opportunities, breakout sessions with industry experts, and the chance to pitch their new musicals to a panel of esteemed professionals. The winning pitch will receive a cost-free staged reading of their musical in Fort Worth, TX, produced and directed by Rebecca Lowrey, MusicalWriters.com Producing Director.

Join us at the 2023 Musical Writers Festival and be inspired by Major Attaway's exceptional performances, connect with industry professionals, and celebrate the art and craft of creating new musical works.

Registration for the Festival is open now until July 7. Discounted hotel suites are available until June 23, 2023.

For more information on the 2023 Musical Writers Festival, registration, and a detailed schedule, please visit festival.musicalwriters.com.

About the Musical Writers Festival:

The Musical Writers Festival is an annual event dedicated to fostering growth, collaboration, and innovation in the musical writing community. The Festival, organized by MusicalWriters.com, brings together industry professionals, Broadway and regional theatre experts, and aspiring writers from around the world to share knowledge, showcase new works, and forge lasting connections.

MusicalWriters.com is a leading online platform dedicated to supporting and promoting musical theatre writers and their work. Through its comprehensive resources, educational content, and networking opportunities, MusicalWriters.com helps foster the growth and development of new musical works worldwide.