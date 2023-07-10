Lyric Stage to Present CINDERELLA in August

The production runs August 24-27, 2023.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Lyric Stage to Present CINDERELLA in August

Lyric Stage will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Broadway Version) August 24-27, 2023 at the Majestic Theatre. The show is rated G for the whole family. Directed and choreographed by Penny Ayn Maas, this enchanting adaptation of the timeless fairytale brings new spirit to the story of a young woman forced into servitude who dreams of – and achieves – a better life. Cinderella features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” 

Show times are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. Tickets start at $45. Preview night tickets are available for $38. Student rush tickets are available for $20 beginning 90 minutes before each performance. VIP tickets are available Friday-Sunday for $100 and include orchestra center pit seating and a photo op with Cinderella after the show. Tickets may be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000. 

Rodgers & Hammersteins' Cinderella finally gets the Lyric Stage treatment! Celebrate Lyric's thirtieth season with this enchanting adaptation of the timeless fairytale that brings new spirit to the story of a young woman forced into servitude who dreams of - and achieves - a better life. Rated G for the whole family. 

The cast includes: Rachel Nicole Poole as Ella, Sadat Hossain as Topher, Julia Rose Hartman as  Madame, Sydney Cornelius as  Marie, Tara Park as  Charlotte (Ella US), Elise Mendoza as Gabrielle, Ryan Michael Friedman as Jean-Michel, BJ Cleveland as Sebastion, and Jonah Munroe as Lord Pinkleton. The ensemble includes Maya Hernandez-Pearson (Char Cover), Grace Moore, Ania Lyons (Dance Captain), Kelsey Jordan Ward, Abbey Copeland, Alexa Morgan (2nd Ella Cover), Gigi Johnson, Jacob Sewell, Ed Escamilla (2nd Topher cover), Ben Ashcraft, Noah Sowalskie, Daniel Vanegas, Will Shafer, Keith J Warren (Sebastion, LP, Jean-Michel US), Robert Mata (US Topher, 2nd JM), Christy Troia (US FG and Madame), and Lexi Nieto (Gab cover, 2nd Char). Bruce Greer serves as Music Director, Catherine Carpenter Cox serves as executive producer, and Andy Baldwin serves as Artistic Director.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

By Lyric Stage at The Majestic Theatre 

(1925 ELM Street, Dallas, TX 75201)

August 24-27, 2023

Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 pm, Saturday & Sunday at 2:30 pm

Tickets: $45-$100; $20 for students

Ticket link: https://www.ticketdfw.com/whats-on/2023/r-and-hs-cinderella/ 

 

About Lyric Stage

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 by Founder Steven Jones with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form. In its thirty year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which includes 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit lyricstage.org




