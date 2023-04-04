Lou Diamond Phillips to Star in MISS SAIGON at Casa Mañana

Lou Diamond Phillips has joined the cast of Casa Mañana's Miss Saigon as The Engineer. Casa Mañana's production of Miss Saigon is directed and choreographed by Greg Zane and music directed by Edward G. Robinson Jr. Additional cast and creative staff will be announced at a later date. Miss Saigon runs June 3-11 and tickets are on sale now.

Lou Diamond Phillips stars as The Engineer, the French-Vietnamese owner of the Dreamland nightclub in Saigon during the Vietnam War. A tragedy of passion and beauty, Miss Saigon is one of the most stunning theatrical spectacles of all time. Nominated for an incredible number of Olivier, Tony and Drama Desk Awards, Miss Saigon takes us on emotional journey. Miss Saigon is an epic, daring musical that is universal in its emotional power. The show is suitable for mature audiences.

Lou Diamond Phillips is best known for movies such as La Bamba, Young Guns, Courage Under Fire and Stand and Deliver. He received a Tony Award® nomination for his role in the 1996 Broadway revival of The King and I. He was last seen on the Casa Mañana stage in the summer of 2007, starring in Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men.

Phillips recently starred in the FOX series Prodigal Son, having previously starred on the acclaimed Netflix series Longmire, based on the Walt Longmire mystery novels by Craig Johnson. Other credits include Amazon's Goliath, FX's You're the Worst, CBS' Blue Bloods, and recurring roles on Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Netflix's The Ranch. He received an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Drama or Comedy" for his roles in both Amazon's Conversations in LA and History Channel's Crossroads of History.

Recent film credits include the upcoming Amblin feature Easter Sunday, Warner Brothers' The 33, Created Equal directed by Bill Duke, and Sundance Festival favorite Filly Brown, for which he was named Best Actor at the Imagen Awards.

As a director, Phillips recently helmed episodes of FOX's The Cleaning Lady and Prodigal Son, AMC's hit series Fear the Walking Dead, Longmire, and ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Phillips is also an author. His novel The Tinderbox: Soldier of Indira, with illustrations by his wife Yvonne, was published in October 2020. He has co-written the screenplays for Trespasses, and HBO's Dangerous Touch. He wrote the Miramax feature Ambition. He produced his play Burning Desire, a romantic comedy in two acts, which received its world premiere at The Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, Connecticut. Phillips was also asked by his good friend, novelist Craig Johnson, to write the forward to his collection of short stories Wait For Signs.

Originally born in the Philippines, Phillips was raised in Texas and is a graduate of University of Texas at Arlington with a BFA in Drama.

Ticket prices start at $59 and may be purchased by visiting Click Here. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, June 3 at 2 pm and 8 pm; Sunday, June 4 at 2 pm; Tuesday, June 6 at 7:30 pm; Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30 pm; Thursday, June 8 at 7:30 pm; Friday, June 9 at 8 pm; Saturday, June 10 at 8 pm and Sunday, June 11 at 2pm.

About Casa Mañana

Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 60 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway and Children's Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually and over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at Click Here.