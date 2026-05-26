Liverpool Legends to Bring THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE to Richardson, TX
The Grammy-nominated tribute will perform at Eisemann Center, handpicked by George Harrison's sister Louise Harrison.
Liverpool Legends will present "The Complete Beatles Experience!" on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Eisemann Center.
Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends are bringing their unforgettable Beatles tribute show to Richardson for one night only! Handpicked by the late Louise Harrison, sister of the legendary George Harrison, these four world-class musicians and actors honor the band that forever changed music.
From the early mop-top days of "She Loves You" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand," to the colorful era of Sgt. Pepper, all the way through to "Come Together," "Here Comes the Sun", and "Hey Jude"-this immersive show takes you on a Magical Mystery Tour through The Beatles' iconic career.
Narrated by Louise Harrison, who was instrumental in The Beatles' early success, the performance features spot-on vocals, vintage instruments, period costumes, and more, making you feel like you're watching the real thing.
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