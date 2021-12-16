Lewisville Grand Theater Announces Spring 2022 Concerts

The Lewisville Grand Theater continues its commitment to eclectic and exciting live entertainment with three additional concerts slated for Spring 2022. Unforgettable country singer-songwriter Jason Eady will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. The Texas Tunes Series will include an acoustic performance by Cory Morrow on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m., and Stephanie Urbina Jones and The Honky Tonk Mariachis will add a bit of Latin spice to classic country rock on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for all three concerts are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Additional concerts will be announced in the coming months.

BLACK BOX SONGWRITER SERIES:



Jason Eady

Friday, Mar. 11 | 8 p.m.

A near-lifelong songwriter who names Merle Haggard, Guy Clark, and Willie Nelson among his main inspirations, Eady got his start performing in local bars at age 14, showing his natural grasp of everything from soul and R&B to blues and country. After independently releasing his debut album From Underneath the Old in 2005, he expanded his touring radius and continued turning out critically praised work, including 2012's AM Country Heaven, which debuted in the top 40 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Through the years, Eady has also made his name as an unforgettable live performer, sharing stages with the likes of Sturgill Simpson, Band of Heathens, and Reckless Kelly.

This concert takes place in The Grand's intimate Black Box Theater. Tickets are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

TEXAS TUNES SERIES:



Cory Morrow

Saturday, Mar. 19 | 8 p.m.

Cory Morrow didn't become a Texas legend by being quiet. From the beer soaked, dance hall days of his early career, to today's more sober and spiritual leg of the journey, one thing about Morrow has never changed - as goes Cory's life, goes Cory's songs - and that's never been more evident than on his newest studio release Whiskey & Pride. Whiskey seamlessly weaves its way through simple and sweet, moody and complex, and offers equal doses of introspection and fun.

Stephanie Urbina Jones and The Honky Tonk Mariachis

Saturday, Apr. 9 | 8 p.m.

Blazing trails from Texas to Mexico, Stephanie Urbina Jones and her history-making Honky Tonk Mariachis are telling a new story in American music, blowing hearts and minds wide open with their mix of classic country rock with a twang and the intoxicating, joy-filled sounds of Mexico. This new style fondly called 'country music with chili peppers' is inspiring and building bridges between worlds. From the first gritos to the last yee haws, from the hallowed stage of the Grand Ole Opry to the two-stepping dance halls of Texas to festivals around the world, Jones and her fiesta platter of love (percussion, trumpets, violins, vihuelas, guitarróns, guitars y mas) are sharing culture, stories, and songs that bring people together. Stephanie tours internationally, having performed in fourteen countries, and is a Kerrville New Folk Finalist, #1 Texas Country Artist, and #1 Billboard Country Songwriter.

These concerts take place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Tickets are $35 and $25 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours. Must show valid driver's license or utility bill to validate residency. Subject to availability. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

Effective June 1, 2021, Lewisville Grand Theater has lifted COVID-19 mandated capacity restrictions and returned to full attendance capacity at all shows. Masks are not required to enter The Grand, but anyone who feels more comfortable with a mask or has not been fully vaccinated is strongly encouraged to wear one. For more details, visit LewisvilleGrand.com/reopening.