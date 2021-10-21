LYRIC STAGE'S 2021/2022 SEASON: BACK WITH THE BEST at Majestic Theatre

Lyric Stage producers Catherine Carpenter-Cox and Christopher J. Deaton are thrilled to welcome audiences and artists back to Dallas' historic Majestic Theatre for Lyric Stage's 2021/2022 season: BACK WITH THE BEST. Lyric Stage will celebrate its reopening and the 100-year anniversary of its home, the Majestic Theatre, by kicking off this 28th season in October with a Pops Concert that features 100 years of Broadway's most beloved music.



In the new year, Lyric Stage will produce three Tony Award-Winning Musicals in Concert, all with the Lyric Stage Orchestra live on stage. To create better access, and in response to the pandemic, Lyric Stage has lowered its ticket prices for The Best of Broadway: A Pops Concert to $35.00, with all seats being General Admission, so that patrons can safely socially distance as needed. CDC guidance is suggested, and it is asked that all other guidelines or rules as set by the Majestic Theatre be followed.



Lyric Stage's 28th Season includes:



THE BEST OF BROADWAY: A Pops Concert

OCTOBER 29-31, 2021 | Majestic Theatre



This jam packed, 100-minute concert celebrates Lyric Stage's 28 years of developing & preserving the musical by featuring 100 years of music from 28 of Broadway's most beloved shows, all live and on stage at the 100 year old Majestic Theatre! THE BEST OF BROADWAY boasts performances by local favorites Keron Jackson, Amy Stevenson, Feleceia Benton Wilson, Mary Gilbreath-Grim, Markus Lloyd, Catherine Carpenter-Cox, Christopher J. Deaton, and rising artists Sadat Hossain and Jéssica Webba. The 17-piece orchestra will be led by Bruce Greer, who will also serve as the production's Music Director, Pianist and Orchestrator. The evening will also preview music from RAGTIME, FORUM, and CABARET!



RAGTIME

FEBRUARY 17-20, 2022 | Majestic Theatre



Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, and based on E.L. Doctorow's 1975 novel, RAGTIME, confronts history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America. With music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally, the original Broadway production of RAGTIME was nominated for 13 Tony Awards® in 1998, winning 4, including Best Score, Book, and Orchestrations. This powerful, poignant, fully-staged concert production will be directed by Feleceia Benton Wilson, and choreographed by Ania Lyons. The 19-piece orchestra will be conducted by Sheilah Vaughn Walker, who will also serve as the production's Music Director.



A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

MAY 12-15, 2022 | Majestic Theatre



Set in Ancient Rome, FORUM, is a nonstop, musical laugh-fest that combines the 2000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright Plautus with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville. With music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Burt Shrevelove and Larry Gelbart, the original Broadway production of FORUM was nominated for 8 Tony Awards® in 1963, winning 6, including Best Musical and Best Author (Musical), and, in 1966, was made into a successful film starring Zero Mostel. This light, fast-paced, fully-staged concert production will be directed by Mary Gilbreath-Grim and choreographed by Kelly McCain. The 18-piece orchestra will be conducted by Vonda K. Bowling, who will also serve as the production's Music Director.



CABARET

JUNE 09-12, 2022 | Majestic Theatre



Set in Berlin as the 1920's draw to a close, and based on John Van Druten's 1951 play I Am a Camera and Christopher Isherwood's 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin, CABARET, focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, while exploring the dark and tumultuous life in Germany as the Third Reich ascends to power. With music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff, the original Broadway production of CABARET was nominated for 11 Tony Awards® in 1967, winning 8, including Best Musical and Best Score, with its original cast recording also winning a Grammy. The 1972 film adaptation directed by Bob Fosse, which starred Liza Minelli and Joel Grey, won 8 Academy Awards. This entertaining and exuberant fully- staged concert production will be directed and choreographed by Penny Ayn Maas. The 13-piece, all-female orchestra will be led by Vonda K. Bowling, who will also serve as the orchestra's pianist and the production's Music Director.



Tickets for The Best of Broadway are now available at TicketDFW.com or by calling 214-871-5000. Tickets for RAGTIME, FORUM, and CABARET go on sale in November. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.



Showtimes are 7:30 pm on Friday, Saturday and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 pm. Media is invited to preview night on Friday, October 29, 2021. Contact Katherine Rose Watson (katierosewatson@gmail.com, 972-489-7694) to request tickets and/or to coordinate a feature.



About Lyric Stage



Lyric Stage - a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company - was established in 1993 by Founding Producer Steven Jones, with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form.



In its 25+ year history, Founder Steven Jones has honored Lyric Stage's mission by: producing 125 productions, which includes 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows; working with the R&H Organization, Jule Styne Estate, Moross family, et al to restore and produce full, orchestral productions of such classics as CAROUSEL, THE KING & I, SHOWBOAT, GYPSY, and THE GOLDEN APPLE (recorded by PS Classics and available as the only full recording) for new audiences; honoring excellence in local, high school musical theatre since 2010 by sponsoring The Schmidt & Jones Awards; creating over 3,000 jobs in Dallas County by remaining committed to employing local actors, singers, musicians, fabricators, artists, and creatives.



As Lyric Stage looks to its next 25 years, Producers Catherine Carpenter-Cox and Christopher J. Deaton will continue to uphold Lyric Stage's mission by looking for ways to evolve and grow in the ever-changing landscape of the arts, so that future audiences and generations will have access to and be able to experience the American Musical.



