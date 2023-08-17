Jim Brickman's HITS LIVE IN CONCERT is Coming to Dallas in October

Get ready for a night of unforgettable music and incredible talent.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Jim Brickman will perform Hits Live In Concert on Saturday, October 7, 2023 – 7:30PM at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre - Potter Rose Performance Hall.

Jim Brickman will wow the crowd with his uplifting, "HITS LIVE IN CONCERT. The Grammy Nominated Songwriter gets up close and personal in this intimate setting with his hit songs "Love of My Life" "Valentine", & "Angel Eyes" and "The Gift ". Brickman warms the heart, as his sweet sounds and stories bring family and friends together.

Jim Brickman

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis and Kenny Loggins amongst many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 23rd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show."

To keep up with Jim Brickman, visit his website and click the social bar linked below.

