JOHNNY CASH- THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE to Launch in October 2023

Johnny Cash - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is bringing songs and stories from the "Man in Black" to the stage in a way that audiences haven't seen or heard before. With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including "Folsom Prison Blues," "Ring of Fire," and "I Walk the Line," and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed - the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits. The music never stops in this concert event!

The show will also feature on-screen narration by Cash's only son, John Carter Cash. "My father's music has resonated deeply with fans around the world and we're looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America," says Cash. "I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father's personal life and career in music."

The tour will launch in Fayetteville, AR on October 14, 2023 before embarking on a 85+ city tour across North America through spring 2024. Tickets can be purchased at www.JohnnyCashConcertExperience.com.

Johnny Cash is one of the most important, influential, and respected artists in the history of recorded music. From the monumental live prison albums to his extraordinary series of commentaries on the American spirit and human condition to a mesmerizing canon of gospel recordings to his remarkable and unprecedented late-life artistic triumphs of will and wisdom, his impact on our culture is profound and continuing.

Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience is produced by GEAlive, Quatro Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment, the Estate of Johnny Cash, John Carter Cash, and Sandbox Succession.

The tour dates (subject to change) include:

October 14-15, 2023 Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts Center

October 17, 2023 Opelika, AL Opelika Center for the Performing Arts

October 18, 2023 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center Concert Hall

October 19, 2023 Cleveland, MS Bologna Performing Arts Center

October 20, 2023 Athens, GA The Classic Center Theatre

October 22, 2023 Jackson, MS Thalia Mara Hall

October 25, 2023 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

October 26, 2023 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

October 27, 2023 Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center

October 29, 2023 Midland, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

October 30, 2023 Amarillo, TX Civic Center Auditorium

November 1, 2023 Mountain Home, AR "The Sheid" at ASU-Mountain Home

November 2, 2023 Evansville, IN The Old National Events Plaza

November 3, 2023 Paducah, KY Carson Center

November 4, 2023 Little Rock, AR Robinson Performance Hall

November 5, 2023 St. Louis, MO The Factory

November 7, 2023 Wausau, WI The Grand Theater

November 8, 2023 Davenport, IA River Center Adler Theatre

November 9, 2023 Newark, OH The Midland Theatre

November 10, 2023 West Lafayette, IN Loeb Playhouse

November 11, 2023 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

November 12, 2023 Tulsa, OK Cox Business Convention Center

November 14, 2023 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre

November 15, 2023 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theatre

November 17, 2023 Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall

November 18, 2023 Lubbock, TX The Buddy Holly Hall

November 21, 2023 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

November 22, 2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

November 24, 2023 Nashville, TN Andrew Jackson Hall

November 25, 2023 Charleston, SC Charleston Gaillard Center

November 26, 2023 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

November 27, 2023 Oxford, AL Oxford Performing Arts Center

November 28, 2023 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

November 30, 2023 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

December 1, 2023 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center

December 3, 2023 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall

January 16, 2024 Medford, OR Craterian Theater at the Collier Center for the Performing Arts

January 17, 2024 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

January 18-19, 2024 Folsom, CA Harris Center for the Arts

January 20, 2024 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts

January 21, 2024 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center for the Arts

January 23, 2024 San Francisco, CA Curran Theater

January 25-26, 2024 Yakima, WA Capitol Theatre

January 27, 2024 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Arts Live at Pantages Theater

January 28, 2024 Olympia, WA The Washington Center for the Performing Arts

January 30, 2024 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

February 1, 2024 Billings, MT Alberta Bair Theater

February 2, 2024 Idaho Falls, ID The Colonial Theater

February 3, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

February 4, 2024 Greeley, CO Union Colony Civic Center

February 6, 2024 Farmington, NM Farmington Civic Center Theater

February 7, 2024 Beaver Creek, CO Vilar Performing Arts Center

February 8, 2024 Pueblo, CO Pueblo Memorial Hall

February 10, 2024 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

February 13, 2024 Omaha, NE Holland Center

February 14, 2024 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center

February 15, 2024 Milwaukee, WI Marcus Performing Arts Center

February 16, 2024 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre

February 17, 2024 Waukegan, IL The Genesee Theatre

February 18, 2024 Van Wert, OH Niswonger Performing Arts Center

February 20, 2024 University Park, PA Penn State's Eisenhower Auditorium

February 21, 2024 Toledo, OH The Valentine Theatre

February 22, 2024 Owensboro, KY RiverPark Center

February 23, 2024 Morgantown, WV WVU Canady Creative Arts Center

February 24, 2024 Dayton, OH Schuster Center

February 25, 2024 Morganton, NC CoMMA Performing Arts Center

February 28, 2024 Fort Pierce, FL Sunrise Theatre

February 29, 2024 Avon Park, FL Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

March 1, 2024 Evans, GA Columbia County Performing Arts Center

March 2, 2024 Columbus, GA RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

March 5, 2024 Roanoke, VA The Berglund Center

March 6, 2024 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

March 7, 2024 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

March 8, 2024 Portland, ME Merrill Auditorium

March 9, 2024 Boston, MA Emerson Colonial Theatre

March 10, 2024 Utica, NY The Stanley Theatre

March 12, 2024 Charleston, WV The Clay Center

March 13, 2024 Charlotte, NC Knight Theater

March 15, 2024 Muncie, IN Emens Auditorium

March 20-24, 2024 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort - Avalon Theatre

John Carter Cash has been involved in music all his life and is an accomplished, award-winning record producer and music video and film producer, writer, and director. Also, as a singer-songwriter and author, his works within the creative world reach far beyond just music production. The grandson of Maybelle Carter and the only child from the marriage of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, he preserves the family legacy and is a caretaker of the musical heritage of his ancestors.

About GEAlive, Producer

Headed by three partners, Floris Douwes, Ton Olgers and Julia Krylova, GEAlive designs, produces, and delivers creative live entertainment projects of all sizes. Recent and current projects include the world arena tours for the late legendary film composer Ennio Morricone, a collaboration with Graceland on Elvis Live on Screen with Symphony Orchestra and hosted by Priscilla Presley, a career retrospective tour of Hollywood composer James Newton Howard and the first ever live tour of the multi-Oscar and Grammy Award-winning pioneer of dance music, Giorgio Moroder.

About Maple Tree Entertainment, Producer

Headed by Dean Elliott, Maple Tree Entertainment Ltd is a theatrical production company that specialize in creating, presenting and producing high quality music, drama and musicals both in the UK and across the world. Maple Tree Entertainment's flagship show 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people across the world and is still today the leading theatrical show concerning Simon & Garfunkel. The company is committed to extremely high quality work and will always have the satisfaction of the audience as its main driving goal. www.mapletreeentertainment.com

About Quatro Entertainment, Producer

Quatro Entertainment co-produces The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Life and Music of George Michael, provides General Management services and promotes national touring shows. With offices in Calgary and Victoria, they present hundreds of events across North America each year. Recent Broadway touring shows include: Dirty Dancing, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages and The Illusionists. For more information visit: http://quatroentertainment.com/

About Sandbox Succession

Sandbox Succession, a division of Sandbox Entertainment, provides comprehensive estate management services in all areas, with a focus on name and likeness licensing. Led by Josh Matas, President, the company's mission is to provide best-in-class partnerships and strategic planning to further the sustainability and preservation of our client's legacy. The division's full scope of services includes brand development and partnerships, merchandising and licensing, hospitality, exhibitions, live performances, and entertainment development across film, television, music, content, gaming, and books.