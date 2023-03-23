Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

International Association of Blacks in Dance Receives National Medal of Arts Award

IABD President and CEO Denise Saunders Thompson accepted the award on March 21, 2023, during a ceremony in the East Room of The White House.

Mar. 23, 2023  
International Association of Blacks in Dance Receives National Medal of Arts Award

President Joseph R. Biden presented the International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) with the National Medal of Arts, along with eleven other renowned artists and arts organizations. IABD President and CEO Denise Saunders Thompson accepted the award on March 21, 2023, during a ceremony in the East Room of The White House.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) founder Ann M. Williams attended the ceremony as a founding member of IABD, along with representatives of the four other founding organizations; Joan Myers Brown, founder of The Philadelphia Dance Company, Philadanco!, Cleo Parker Robinson, founder of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Lula Washington, founder of Lula Washington Dance Theatre and Debbie Blunden-Diggs, Artistic Director of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

The National Medal of Arts is the highest award the federal government gives to artists and arts patrons. The President of the United States awards it to individuals or groups who deserve special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts in the United States. Others receiving the award were Judith Francisca Baca, Fred Eychaner, Jose Feliciano, Mindy Kaling, Gladys Knight, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Antonio Martorell-Cardona, Joan Shigekawa, Bruce Springsteen, Vera Wang, and The Billie Holiday Theatre.

In presenting the award, President Biden said the "International Association of Blacks in Dance is driven by the mission to preserve dance by the African diaspora for future generations." The White House press release noted that "through teaching, training, and performance, the International Association of Blacks in Dance promotes dance by people of African ancestry and origin, explores and exchanges art, spans cultures and generations, and enriches the dance culture of America."

The 35-year-old IABD preserves and promotes dance by people of African ancestry or origin and assists and increases opportunities for artists in networking, funding, performances, education, audience development, philosophical dialogue, touring, and advocacy. The Association is committed to documenting and addressing Black aesthetics in dance. It educates younger generations about the contributions of Black artists in dance through the annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance providing dance workshops and sessions on the business of dance. For the past 33 years, the event has been held nationwide and in Canada attracting dance professionals, donors, foundations, and corporations from Europe, South America, Africa, Australia, and the Caribbean.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre has hosted the Conference and Festival eight times to help sustain the cultural legacy of Black dance for our nation. Now in its 46th season, DBDT is the ninth largest contemporary modern dance company in the country, according to Dance Data Project, and the oldest and largest dance company in Dallas. DBDT was a trailblazer when COVID shut down performance venues in 2020, launching the first all-virtual season. Dallas Black Dance Theatre still offers its patrons three ways to view performances providing in-person, streaming, and on-demand options.

For more details on Dallas Black Dance Theatre, visit www.DBDT.com




SPAMILTON Announced At The Reid Cabaret Theatre At Casa Mañana Photo
SPAMILTON Announced At The Reid Cabaret Theatre At Casa Mañana
The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana continues its season with Spamilton! A brilliant musical parody that tells the fictitious story of a very famous writer/director/star trying to save Broadway from mediocrity and oblivion. Along the way, this sharp and lovable genius not only takes aim at Broadway's current mega-hit, but manages to make hysterical minced meat out of many classic and new Broadway shows. This show is suitable for most audiences and runs March 28 – April 14. Tickets are on sale now.
THE CHER SHOW, ANNIE, and More Set For AT&T Performing Arts Center 2023/24 Broadway Se Photo
THE CHER SHOW, ANNIE, and More Set For AT&T Performing Arts Center 2023/24 Broadway Season
The AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced their 2023/2024 series of Broadway at the Center, featuring THE CHER SHOW, CHICAGO, ANNIE, AND SHREK THE MUSICAL. This season’s lineup is comprised of 16 Tony, 20 Drama Desk, one Outer Critics Circle, and one Grammy award winners.
NTX Theatre Seeks Underrepresented Talent For Acting Competition, Offering Over Ten Thousa Photo
NTX Theatre Seeks Underrepresented Talent For Acting Competition, Offering Over Ten Thousand Dollars In Cash Prizes
Today, Amphibian Stage leadership has expanded calls for submissions to the SparkFest 2023 Acting Competition to MENASA actors from all over the US. The deadline for submissions (originally March 20th) has been extended to March 31st.  Finalists will now be announced on April 10th.
Jeffrey Siegel Closes Keyboard Conversations Season With Mozart and Friends Photo
Jeffrey Siegel Closes Keyboard Conversations Season With 'Mozart and Friends'
​​​​​​​Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel concludes the 2022-2023 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with Mozart and Friends in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Hill Country Community Theatre Offers Adult Acting Classes
March 23, 2023

Hill Country Community Theatre is hoping to broaden the pool of on-stage performers in the hill country by offering their first adult acting classes at their Cottonwood Shores venue.
