IGNITE to Close Bruce Wood Dance Dallas' 16th Season at Moody Performance Hall

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bruce Wood Dance Dallas will conclude its 16th season with IGNITE, a contemporary dance program combining choreography, projection design, and visual art. Performances will take place June 12–14 at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District.

The program includes three works by contemporary choreographers and artists, including the world premiere of MOVE by Artistic Director Joy Bollinger. Created in collaboration with visual artist JM Rizzi and projection designer Courtney Ware, the piece combines multimedia visuals with a score by Levi.Sct blending classical piano, hip-hop, and techno influences.

“With MOVE, audiences can expect an experience that is exciting, dynamic, and fresh,” Bollinger said in a statement. “We want to capture that electric moment when different worlds meet.”

The evening will also feature the Dallas premiere of To Familiar Spaces in Dream by Jessica Lang. The work joins the company repertoire following Lang’s internationally recognized choreography for companies including American Ballet Theatre, The Royal Ballet, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Rounding out the program is Bruce Wood’s Zero Hour, set to tangos by Astor Piazzolla and Lalo Schifrin. The work remains one of the company’s signature repertory pieces.

Performance Information

Performances will take place Friday and Saturday, June 12 and 13 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, located at 2520 Flora Street in Dallas.

Tickets range from $25 to $65. Student and senior rush tickets will be available for $15 at the box office beginning 90 minutes before each performance. Group ticket arrangements are available through the company.

Led by Artistic Director Joy Bollinger since 2018, Bruce Wood Dance Dallas has been recognized by D Magazine multiple times as Best Dance Company and continues to present works by both emerging and established choreographers.

Need more Dallas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...