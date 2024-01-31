I HATE HAMLET Announced At Pocket Sandwich Theatre, February 23- March 23

The laughs are non-stop as the young star wrestles with his career, his personal life and his lack of desire to take the role of Hamlet. It's hauntingly hilarious!
Opening at Pocket Sandwich Theatre on February 23 and running through March 23 is I Hate Hamlet, a comedy by Paul Rudnick and directed by Carol M. Rice
“I Hate Hamlet” is a comedy in which up-and-coming television actor Andrew Rally relocates to New York City, rents a marvelous, gothic apartment, and has his life turned upside down after a visit from the ghost of actor John Barrymore.
Tickets can be purchased online at our website Click Here. The theater is located in Historic Downtown Carrollton, 1104 S. Elm Street Carrollton, TX 75206. For assistance or more information call 214-821-1860.
