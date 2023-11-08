Hill Country Community Theatre Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Step back in time to the golden age of entertainment with "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" at the Hill Country Community Theatre. Transport yourself to the enchanting world of George Bailey and his heartwarming story, all set in the late 1940s during a live radio broadcast. This captivating adaptation promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience for the whole family.

The show will run on weekends from December 1st through the 17th, giving you plenty of opportunities to experience the magic of this timeless tale.

Ticketing for donors will open on Thursday, November 16th, allowing our valued supporters to secure their seats before the general public. Public ticketing will commence on Wednesday, November 22nd. This holiday season, make sure you don't miss out on this exceptional combination of nostalgia and entertainment.

"It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" brings the classic Hollywood story to life in an immersive and authentic way. Seven talented actors will skillfully portray all your beloved characters, while two dedicated sound effects artists create an atmosphere that transports you back in time. You'll feel like you're right there in the studio, witnessing the creation of a live radio broadcast.

Adding to the charm of this production are the "Jingle singers" who will delight you with their renditions of Commercial Jingles throughout the show. These delightful touches will make you feel like you're part of the era, experiencing the heartwarming story of George Bailey in a whole new way.

This show is rated G, making it suitable for all audiences, so bring the whole family and create cherished holiday memories. It's a heartwarming experience that captures the spirit of the season, and it's an event that you won't want to miss.

For more information, please visit our website at Click Here or contact us at 830.693.2474. Join us at the Hill Country Community Theatre and let "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" transport you to a time when the magic of storytelling and the power of radio came together to touch the hearts of millions.

About Hill Country Community Theatre: Hill Country Community Theatre is a non-profit organization bringing high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas since 1985. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy the art of live theatre.