Hill Country Community Theatre Presents A TWISTED CHRISTMAS CAROL

Cantankerous BBQ joint owner, Buford Johnson, gets in an argument with his wife, Darla, and tells her he's skipping Christmas. He storms out of the restaurant, goes four wheeling, gets hit by a twister, rolls his truck, and goes into a coma. He then comes back in his dream where he's visited by BBQ sauce legend, Hank Walker, who plays the ghost of Christmas past, present, and future. Hank takes Buford on a Dickensian journey... Texas-style!

The second show of Hill Country Community Theatre's 2019-20 season, "A Twisted Christmas Carol," by Phil Olson, writer of the smash hit "Don't Hug Me" series, guarantees side-splitting laughter. The show runs from December 5 through December 22. This hilarious comedy is set in a BBQ joint in a small town in Texas.

Phil Olson has written 16 published plays that have had over 400 productions in six countries including, "A Nice Family Gathering," "A Nice Family Christmas," "Mom's Gift," "Don't Hug Me," "A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol," "A Don't Hug Me County Fair," "Don't Hug Me, I'm Pregnant," "Don't Hug Me, We're Married," and "Polyester The Musical."

Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:15 PM. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students with a valid ID. Reservations can be made by calling (830) 798-8944, online at www.theHCCT.org, or at the box office.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You