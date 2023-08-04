Hill Country Community Theatre Hosts Ovation Performing Arts Academy

This comprehensive academy will commence its classes on September 11, 2023.

Aug. 04, 2023

Hill Country Community Theatre Hosts Ovation Performing Arts Academy

The Hill Country Community Theatre has announced the launch of its Ovation Performing Arts Academy, a dynamic program dedicated to empowering young talents in music, acting, musical theatre, and technical theatre. Designed for children ages 8 to 18, this comprehensive academy will commence its classes on September 11, 2023. Pre-registration is currently open, and detailed class and tuition information can be found on the official website: www.thehcct.org.

The Ovation Performing Arts Academy aspires to create a nurturing and inspiring environment where young performers can explore their creativity, build self-confidence, and cultivate essential skills in performing arts. With a team of seasoned instructors deeply committed to artistic excellence, the academy provides an exceptional opportunity for children to discover and harness their passion for the arts.

"Our mission at Hill Country Community Theatre is to enrich our community through outstanding performing arts experiences," said Heidi Melton, Executive Director of the Hill Country Community Theatre. "Through the Ovation Performing Arts Academy, we extend this vision by offering a platform for young individuals to explore and develop their talents in music, acting, and technical theatre. We are thrilled to offer diverse classes catering to young artists' unique interests and aspirations."

The Ovation Performing Arts Academy offers a dynamic curriculum tailored to different age groups and skill levels. Whether your child is a beginner or an experienced performer, each student will receive personalized attention and guidance from highly professional instructors dedicated to fostering their growth and development.

Classes offered at the Ovation Performing Arts Academy include:

  1. Music - Music class students will learn the basics of music theory and how to read sheet music. They'll develop skills to play instruments or sing in a choir. The class covers deciphering music and applying it practically to singing or playing instruments. It aims to provide a strong foundation for pursuing music interests and enjoyment.
  2. Acting - The acting class is designed to provide young aspiring actors with a fun and supportive environment to explore the fundamentals of acting. Through engaging exercises, games, and scene work, students will develop essential acting skills, gain self-confidence, and unleash their creativity on stage.
  3. Musical Theatre - Participants will experience the thrill of combining acting, singing, and dancing, culminating in a dynamic and captivating year-end performance.
  4. Technical Theatre - Students passionate about behind-the-scenes magic will learn about lighting, sound, set design, and stage management, acquiring the skills needed to bring performances to life.

With pre-registration already underway, parents and guardians are encouraged to visit www.thehcct.org to explore the class offerings and secure a spot for their children in this exciting and enriching program.

For more information about the Ovation Performing Arts Academy and its offerings, please visit www.thehcct.org or contact Heidi Melton at director@thehcct.org.



