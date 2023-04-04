HE'S BORN, HE'S BORNE Comes to Undermain Theatre This Month

American theater icon, Tony award winning playwright and longtime Undermain Theatre collaborator, David Rabe is back! The long-awaited workshop production of his new play HE'S BORN, HE'S BORNE will be staged at Undermain Theatre in a limited run this April. In this new play, Rabe explores a primitive, medieval world inhabited by humble peasants, angels who tend the moon and stars and the specter of death who walks among them.





When a young child falls from a tree, the angel of death comes to claim him. The father embarks on an effort to hide the child with the help of an angel. In a world of agrarian human tribes and angels where death, in human form, roams the earth, everyone speaks in a language as broken as their circumstances while wandering monks speculate in highly formal language. The peasants struggle with the land and their place in the universe, absurdly comic in their ignorance and their effort to understand and decide anything about their lives, including whether or not another child should ever be permitted to be born.

Cast:

Bruce DuBose* as Bembo

Victoria Angelina Cruz as Ronella

Elly Lindsay as Grandma

Dakota Ratliff as Olabo

Rhonda Boutté* as Grizamelda

Mitchell Stephens as First Angel

Bradley Atuba as Second Angel

Kelsey Milbourn as Angel of Death

Anthony L. Ramirez* as Catzus

Francisco Grifaldo as Andell

Ben Bryant as Monk One

Jovane Caamaño as Monk Two

Directed by Kara-Lynn Vaeni

Design Team:

Scenic designer; *Robert Winn, Lighting designer: Amanda West, Costume designer: Shahrzad Mazaheri, Sound Designer: David Lanza, Properties Designer: Cindy Ernst-Godinez and Dramaturg: Shyama Nithiananda

*Undermain Company member

The performances will be help at Undermain Theatre, 3200 Main Street in the historic Deep Ellum section of Dallas.