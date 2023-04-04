Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HE'S BORN, HE'S BORNE Comes to Undermain Theatre This Month

Performances run April 13 – 30, 2023.

Apr. 04, 2023  
HE'S BORN, HE'S BORNE Comes to Undermain Theatre This Month

American theater icon, Tony award winning playwright and longtime Undermain Theatre collaborator, David Rabe is back! The long-awaited workshop production of his new play HE'S BORN, HE'S BORNE will be staged at Undermain Theatre in a limited run this April. In this new play, Rabe explores a primitive, medieval world inhabited by humble peasants, angels who tend the moon and stars and the specter of death who walks among them.


When a young child falls from a tree, the angel of death comes to claim him. The father embarks on an effort to hide the child with the help of an angel. In a world of agrarian human tribes and angels where death, in human form, roams the earth, everyone speaks in a language as broken as their circumstances while wandering monks speculate in highly formal language. The peasants struggle with the land and their place in the universe, absurdly comic in their ignorance and their effort to understand and decide anything about their lives, including whether or not another child should ever be permitted to be born.

Cast:

Bruce DuBose* as Bembo
Victoria Angelina Cruz as Ronella
Elly Lindsay as Grandma
Dakota Ratliff as Olabo
Rhonda Boutté* as Grizamelda
Mitchell Stephens as First Angel
Bradley Atuba as Second Angel
Kelsey Milbourn as Angel of Death
Anthony L. Ramirez* as Catzus
Francisco Grifaldo as Andell
Ben Bryant as Monk One
Jovane Caamaño as Monk Two

Directed by Kara-Lynn Vaeni

Design Team:

Scenic designer; *Robert Winn, Lighting designer: Amanda West, Costume designer: Shahrzad Mazaheri, Sound Designer: David Lanza, Properties Designer: Cindy Ernst-Godinez and Dramaturg: Shyama Nithiananda

*Undermain Company member

The performances will be help at Undermain Theatre, 3200 Main Street in the historic Deep Ellum section of Dallas.




Meisner Acting Technique Returns To WaterTower Theatre This June Photo
Meisner Acting Technique Returns To WaterTower Theatre This June
Is it time to take your acting skills to the next level?  Register now for the seven-week Meisner Acting Technique class at WaterTower Theatre and start taking control of your craft today!
Broadway Dallas Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON, Tickets On Sale April 7 Photo
Broadway Dallas Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON, Tickets On Sale April 7
Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America has announced, back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record breaking out one week run in 2019 returns to Dallas for a limited engagement August 1-6, 2023 at the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.
Undermain Theatre Announces Its 40th Season Photo
Undermain Theatre Announces Its 40th Season
Celebrating 40 years of light underground with a landmark anniversary season, Undermain Theatre will present its 40th season of cutting edge performance in September. Our season, from the fall of 2023 to the summer of 2024, will be a season of unlimited boundaries and will find us working both with long time collaborators as well as artists and voices new to the Undermain.
Performing Arts Fort Worth Presents HADESTOWN This Summer Photo
Performing Arts Fort Worth Presents HADESTOWN This Summer
Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced that tickets are on sale now for HADESTOWN, making its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement June 27 – July 2 as the final show of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

