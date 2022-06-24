HAMILTON and TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Announced for Broadway Dallas 23-24 Season

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America have announced that the 2023-2024 season lineup will include the return of HAMILTON and the North Texas premiere of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL. The only way to guarantee seats is to subscribe to the 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas, on sale now.

"We are very excited to give everyone a taste of what's to come in the 2023-2024 season by announcing these two hit shows," said Ken Novice, president of Broadway Dallas. "There will be even more fantastic titles to announce when the time comes, as we work hard to ensure we're serving our audiences the best Broadway has to offer."

Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 season can be purchased online. Subscriber benefits include access to the best seats for one low price, priority access to additional tickets before public on sale, option to enroll in interest and fee-free payment plans plus ticket exchange privileges.

The 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series launches in September with the Tony AwardÂ®-winning smash-hit Broadway musical AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS. The series continues with Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY; the electrifying new global phenomenon SIX; one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL; the first North American tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, the winner of ten 2021 Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical; TOOTSIE, a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater, based on the OscarÂ®-nominated film; and the history-making new play Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - written by Academy AwardÂ® winner Aaron Sorkin. In addition, the international Irish dance phenomenon RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW will be offered as a season option.

SIX and TOOTSIE will be presented by Broadway Dallas at the Winspear Opera House as part of its on-going collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Subscribers for the 2022-2023 season will have first access to reserve their seats for the return engagement of HAMILTON and the North Texas premiere of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL when they renew their subscription for the 2023-2024 season.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won TonyÂ®, GrammyÂ®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

All 2022-2023 subscribers will be automatically renewed into the 2023-2024 season and beyond risk free. A valid email address and credit card are required. If you decide you do not want to renew for any reason, you will not be charged.

Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale at a later date. Group pricing is available now for groups of 10 or more. Reserve by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Subscribers can make the most of their season with CenterStage. CenterStage members receive exclusive perks tailored to enhance their experience at every performance while their tax-deductible gift supports the non-profit Broadway Dallas and its community and education programs.

Broadway Dallas strives to impact the lives of children and families through community outreach and education. Broadway Dallas offers year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages and provides a wide array of arts-driven, equitable programs, such as ConnecTix, Community Spotlight, 212Â° Connect, and Broadway Dallas' annual High School Musical Theatre Awards, all of which have been uniquely created to help us share the spirit of Broadway and will continue in the 2022-2023 season.