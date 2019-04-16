Granbury Theatre Company Presents SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS

Granbury Theatre Company will continue its 2019 Broadway on the Brazos season with the musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers on April 26-May 27, 2019, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Music Theatre International, the musical is an authentic piece of Americana, a time-tested romantic comedy with a special, contemporary relevance. Bringing the raucous Oregon frontier from the screen to the stage, it is a crowd-pleasing hit that has audiences cheering from the opening scene to the curtain call. Saddle up for a joyride in this tale of stubborn men and cunning women. The men in question are Adam and his six unruly brothers, who think they know what a woman's place is and how to keep her there. It takes Milly, Adam's spirited new wife, and six other savvy women to show them who's the boss.

The musical is based on the MGM film and "The Sobbin' Women" by Stephen Vincent Benet. The book is by Lawrence Kasha and David Landay, lyrics by Johnny Mercer, music by Gene de Paul, and new songs by Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn.

Leading the Opera House production are Meredith Browning and Halston Beggs as Milly and Adam. The Brides are Maddie Almond, Eden Barrus, Mimi Barrus, Makenna Clark, Megan A. Liles, Lena Moralez, Jennifer Nickell, and Stevie Simmons. The Brothers are Evan Beggs, Ethan Leake, David Midkiff, Nolan Moralez, Nate Milson, Stephen Newton, Stephen Singleton, and Jack Snyder.

Rounding out the ensemble are: suitors - Matt Beutner, Kendrick Booth, William Byrum, Levi Casler, Matthew Leake, Freddy Martinez Jr., Jacob Renfroe, Jarrett Self; townspeople - Andy Alamo, Connie Ingram, Jeff Mastick, Rachel Mastick, Jeff Meador, Bryana Stephens.

The musical is under the direction of Tabitha Ibarra assisted by Freddy Martinez Jr., and Meredith Browning is leading music. Choreography is by David Midkiff and Eden Barrus. Designers for the production are: Kerri Pavelick, scenery; Kyle Hoffman, sound; Kalani Morrissette, lighting; Drenda Lewis, costumes; Gaylene Carpenter, props. Whitney Shearon is the stage manager assisted by Devon Kleine.

Performances times are 7:30 P.M. on Fridays, 2:00 P.M. and 7:30 P.M. on Saturdays, and 2:00 P.M. on Sundays. There will be a special Memorial Day matinee on Monday, May 27.

The Granbury Opera Guild will host a First Night reception on the second floor of the Opera House lobby from 6:30-7:30 P.M. in honor of opening night of the musical on Friday, April 26.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org. Ticket prices are $35 for prime seating and $30 in standard seating. Discounts are available for senior citizens, active duty military personnel, veterans, students, and children as well as for groups of ten or more.

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You