Granbury Theatre Company Continues Season With MY FAIR LADY

Granbury Theatre Company will continue its Broadway on the Brazos season with “My Fair Lady” on February 23-March 24, 2024, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Music Theatre International, “Eliza Doolittle is a young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent which keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society. When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like a proper lady, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish.” The musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe is adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture “Pygmalion.”

Marisa Lynae Hampton and Audrey Randall share the role of Eliza Doolittle, while Jake Hamilton is Henry Higgins.

Other cast members are Darren Clark, Gavin Clark, Makenna Clark, Carson J. Clay, JD Dvorak, Hannah Horton, Connie Ingram, Zak Kethcam, Michele Mastick, Jennifer Nickell, Elijah Poole, Jackson Scheer and Haley Nettleton Twaddell.

The musical is under the direction of Jarrett Self assisted by Garrett Hollowell. Ashley Green is leading music, while Julia Huggins is the choreographer. Designers for the production are: Natalie Guess, lights; Colton Lively, hair and makeup; Eme Looney, set; Bentleigh Nesbit, props; Joseph Pilgrim, sound; Tiffany Wynne, costumes. Rodney Hudson is the stage manager assisted by Alvaro Aguilar.

Regular performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org. Tickets are $35 for the floor and $30 for the balcony. Discounts are available for seniors aged 65 and older, active duty military service members, veterans, children, and students. Online and box office processing fees apply.

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth.