Granbury Theatre Academy to Present TUCK EVERLASTING: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition

The production will run November 17-19, 2023.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TX Photo 4 Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TX

Granbury Theatre Academy to Present TUCK EVERLASTING: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition

Granbury Theatre Academy will present “Tuck Everlasting: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition” at the historic Granbury Opera House on November 17-19, 2023.

The show is part of the Granbury Theatre Academy Children's Series. Sponsors for the series are Granbury Optimist Club, First National Bank of Granbury, The Hyde Law Firm, Hood County News and Stars Align.

According to Concord Theatricals, “Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck's immortality, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.”

Shayla Nuttall leads the cast as Winnie, with Elliot Elaine Hayes, Graham Ramos, Lucas Steele and Ben Tanner as members of the Tuck family.  Also in the cast are Gavin Clark, Ari Deming, Clark Nuttall and Aubrey Ward.  Ensemble members aer Lindley Fernihough, Ana Johnson, Clayton Lankford, Carter Manning, Topher Martin, Zoe Moore, Lauren Murray, Meghan Murray, Marissa Robertson, Bryar Sapp and Madelyn Woodring.

The musical is under the direction of Caitlan Leblo assisted by Jonah Hardt. Music direction is by Ashley Green, while Makenna Clark is leading choreography.  In addition to Hardt, designers for the production are Kenrick Booth, David Broberg, Bentleigh Nesbit and James Stack.  Whitney Shearon is the stage manager.

Performance times are 7:30 P.M. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

  

All tickets for this production are $20 and are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at Click Here. Online and box office processing fees apply. 

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events.  The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Eisemann Center to Present Versa-Style Dance Company in November Photo
Eisemann Center to Present Versa-Style Dance Company in November

Don't miss the one-night-only performance of Versa-Style Dance Company at Eisemann Center on November 17. Experience the electrifying energy of their captivating street dance and hip hop performance. Get your tickets now!

2
Granbury Theatre Academy to Present TUCK EVERLASTING: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition Photo
Granbury Theatre Academy to Present TUCK EVERLASTING: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition

Granbury Theatre Company's Academy students will be presenting 'Tuck Everlasting' at Granbury Opera House. Don't miss this magical performance!

3
THE PIN-UP GIRLS CHRISTMAS Announced At Casa Mañana Photo
THE PIN-UP GIRLS CHRISTMAS Announced At Casa Mañana

The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana presents a world premiere musical to kick off the holiday season.

4
Tickets On Sale October 20 For TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Presented By Broadway Dallas Photo
Tickets On Sale October 20 For TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Presented By Broadway Dallas

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America have announced that tickets for the national tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will go on sale Friday, October 20 for 16 performances from January 23 to February 4 as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Video
Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Dracula in Dallas Dracula
Plaza Theatre Company (10/27-11/04)Tracker
Over the River and Through the Woods in Dallas Over the River and Through the Woods
Plaza Theatre Company (10/20-11/11)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
On Golden Pond in Dallas On Golden Pond
Allen Contemporary Theatre (10/06-10/22)Tracker
The Tragedy of Othello in Dallas The Tragedy of Othello
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (10/19-11/05)
Charlotte's Web in Dallas Charlotte's Web
Artisan Center Theater (5/10-6/01)CAST
Disney's Beauty & the Beast in Dallas Disney's Beauty & the Beast
Lubbock Community Theatre (12/08-12/17)
Smoke on the Mountain in Dallas Smoke on the Mountain
Artisan Center Theater (8/02-8/24)CAST
Honk! JR in Dallas Honk! JR
Genesis Children's Theatre (10/20-10/29)
Making Spirits Bright in Dallas Making Spirits Bright
Sammons Center for the Arts (12/15-12/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You