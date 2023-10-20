Granbury Theatre Academy to Present TUCK EVERLASTING: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition

Granbury Theatre Academy will present “Tuck Everlasting: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition” at the historic Granbury Opera House on November 17-19, 2023.

The show is part of the Granbury Theatre Academy Children's Series. Sponsors for the series are Granbury Optimist Club, First National Bank of Granbury, The Hyde Law Firm, Hood County News and Stars Align.

According to Concord Theatricals, “Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck's immortality, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.”

Shayla Nuttall leads the cast as Winnie, with Elliot Elaine Hayes, Graham Ramos, Lucas Steele and Ben Tanner as members of the Tuck family. Also in the cast are Gavin Clark, Ari Deming, Clark Nuttall and Aubrey Ward. Ensemble members aer Lindley Fernihough, Ana Johnson, Clayton Lankford, Carter Manning, Topher Martin, Zoe Moore, Lauren Murray, Meghan Murray, Marissa Robertson, Bryar Sapp and Madelyn Woodring.

The musical is under the direction of Caitlan Leblo assisted by Jonah Hardt. Music direction is by Ashley Green, while Makenna Clark is leading choreography. In addition to Hardt, designers for the production are Kenrick Booth, David Broberg, Bentleigh Nesbit and James Stack. Whitney Shearon is the stage manager.

Performance times are 7:30 P.M. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

All tickets for this production are $20 and are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at Click Here. Online and box office processing fees apply.

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth.