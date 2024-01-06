Gabrielle Collins Named Managing Director of Accessible Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts

North Texas Performing Arts has announced Gabrielle Collins as Managing Director for Accessible Theatre, overseeing programming and operations for NTPA - Starcatchers and NTPA - Deaf Theatre troupes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gabrielle into this role,” says NTPA's Chief Executive Officer Darrell Rodenbaugh. “Our accessible theatre initiatives continue to be a critical part of our operations as an extension of NTPA's vision to ensure all youth have the opportunity for the profound experience of taking the stage and having their voices heard. Gabrielle brings strong leadership to our accessible theatre programs, and we look forward to the growth she will bring to these critical programs.”

In this full-time role, Gabrielle will work to increase the impact of NTPA's accessible theatre programming providing equitable and inclusive access to patrons who are disabled, Deaf, and hard of hearing across NTPA's five locations.

“I am thrilled to join the NTPA staff and work to provide quality performance art experiences to all who walk through the doors of NTPA,” says Gabrielle. “As a lifelong advocate for inclusivity and accessibility of the arts, I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to build these programs. There is magic in theatre, and that magic must be accessible and inclusive to all.”

Native to Texas, Gabrielle attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Learning and Development, Youth and Community Studies, with a concentration in Special Populations and a specialization in Disability Studies in Movement Science. Prior to attending UT, Gabrielle received her Associates of the Arts in Dance from Collin College, during which she began her journey as a dance educator and choreographer.