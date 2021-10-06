GRACE FOR PRESIDENT is Now Running at Casa Manana

Casa Mañana and Happy State Bank present a Wishing Star production of Grace for President, October 2 - 17, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

Grace for President takes us through the journey of a girl who dares to ask the question "Where are the girls?". Frustrated to learn there has never been a female US President, Grace decides she wants to be president, inspiring a school election. Through the throes of campaigning, pep rallies, service projects and posters, Grace and her classmates discover what it takes to be the best candidate and find the fun and hilarity in the wonderful world of politics! This show is suitable for all audiences.

Grace for President stars Ania Lyons in her Casa debut as Grace Campbell, Noah Archibald as Thomas and Braxton Johnson as Sam. Archibald and Johnson are both making their return to the dome. Braxton was recently featured in the Cabaret show You Send Me, A Salute to the Life & Music of Sam Cooke. Noah

Grace for President is directed and choreographed by Jeremy Dumont with James McQuillen as music director. Additional creative members include Michael Sabourin as scenic designer, Kaitlyn Myers as lighting designer, Andrew Linhart as sound designer, Tammy Spencer costume designer and Cat Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Ticket prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, October 2 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, October 3 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.; Friday, October 8 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 9 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, October 10 at 3:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 16 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, October 17 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.