Eisemann Center's Family Theatre Series Opens With MADDI'S FRINGE

Eisemann Center Presents Maddi's Fridge produced by Childsplay Theater on Tour on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall at the Eisemann Center. Based on the book Maddi's Fridge by Lois Brandt, this play is a gentle, yet sometimes hilarious exploration of friendship, empathy, and doing the right thing.



Maddi and Sofia are best friends. They live in the same neighborhood, go to the same school, and play in the park together. Maddi is really good at climbing the rock wall, while Sofia is a fast runner. One day Sofia discovers that Maddi has no food in her fridge at home, but Maddi makes her promise not to tell anyone and to keep it a secret. What should Sofia do? She sneaks food for Maddi in her bag and discovers that while fish and eggs are good for people, they aren't very good for backpacks. Despite Sofia's very best efforts, Maddi's fridge is still empty. Can Sofia find a way to keep her word but also help her best friend?



The Eisemann Center, Network of Community Ministries, and ER Near Me, are working together to do their part in fighting childhood hunger and food scarcity, a topic familiar for almost 50% of Richardson residents. Any grocery bag filled with non-perishable food items, and turned in to the Eisemann Center ticket office, Network of Community Ministries, or ER Near Me, will receive a Buy One, Get One Free promo code to the performance of Maddi's Fridge on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Donations on the day of the performance, will receive a 20% off discount code for the following Eisemann Center Presents Family Theatre Series performance of Pete the Cat on Sunday, November 24, 2019.



Tickets range from $12-$22 and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10 am until 6 pm Monday - Saturday and one hour before performances. Group discounts for 10 or more are available by calling 972-744-4650.

Eisemann Extras, sponsored by Raising Cane's is the interactive program inspired by our Family Theatre Series. From monsters and potions to petting zoos and tea parties, the Extras program is sure to put a smile on every child's face. The fun always starts at 1:30 pm on the day of every show. Space is limited, so sign up today for the Eisemann Extras program, by phone or online at www.eisemanncenter.com! *Sold separately from Family Theatre Series tickets.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south, or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Family Theatre Series season sponsors include Eisemann Extras sponsor: Raising Cane's, Altrusa International, Inc. of Richardson, Texas and media partner The Dallas Morning News.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You