Eisemann Center Presents The Manhattan Transfer On Their 50th Anniversary And Final Tour October 26

As they celebrate their 50th anniversary, the ten-time Grammy Award-winning group looks back on a career that has spanned genres from pop to jazz to rock and roll and mor

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season the return of THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER on their 50th Anniversary Final Tour Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. As they celebrate their 50th anniversary, the ten-time Grammy Award-winning group looks back on a career that has spanned genres from pop to jazz to rock and roll and more.

After their recording debut in 1975, the group was primarily known as an East Coast cult act, but quickly expanded their following after starring in their own 1975 CBS-TV variety series. Trist Curless, Alan Paul, Janis Siegel, and Cheryl Bentyne are joined by guests The DIVA Jazz Orchestra for a very special evening.

THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER has achieved an incomparable career of pop and jazz hits, a legacy that defines the group as it celebrates its 50th Anniversary. The legendary quartet has won 10 Grammy Awards out of 20 nominations and has been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.


With their current release FIFTY (Concord/Craft Recordings), the group has earned its 21st Grammy nomination, this one for Best Jazz Vocal Album! The London review of their SOLD-OUT show on Nov. 24th heralded the group: “The musicianship is breathtakingly good – their intricate close-harmony singing is stunning, the arrangements top-notch. And they make it look so easy, which it isn't.” Recorded with the WDR Funkhausorchester during the pandemic, on two continents, the music celebrates their many transitions, recognizing their musicality and versatility – they treated pop tunes like jazz tunes and jazz tunes like pop! Their inductions this year into the East Coast Music Hall of Fame and the Vocal Music Hall of Fame brought recognized their incredible history.


In 1981, they became the first group ever to win Grammys in both Pop and Jazz categories in the same year – Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for “Boy From New York City” and Best Jazz Performance for Duo or Group for “Until I Met You (Corner Pocket).” The dozen Grammy nominations they received for their Vocalese album in 1985 were second to Michael Jackson's Thriller as the most nominated album in one year.

 
Their dynamic performances and sense of style have led them to become one of the most iconic music groups in the world. With their enduring creativity, energy, and joy in their music, the group has joined the pantheon of the entertainment industry.

Tickets are $62-$82 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.




