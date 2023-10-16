Eisemann Center Presents GET HAPPY! Michael Feinstein Celebrates The Judy Garland Centennial

Be the first to see this brand-new show celebrating the legendary Judy Garland's 100th birthday!

Oct. 16, 2023

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with Get Happy! Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial on Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 pm in the Hill Performance Hall.

Join Michael Feinstein as he travels through the life and songs of Judy Garland to kick off her 100th Birthday celebration. This brand-new multimedia show features big screen film clips, never-before seen photos, rare audio recordings, great music, and good humor. Michael will explore different segments of Judy's life: from the Gumm Sisters, her trip over the rainbow, her time on TV, and the concert years. Hear songs you know and love like "Get Happy," "Over the Rainbow," and more. Be the first to see this brand-new show celebrating the legendary Judy Garland's 100th birthday!

Michael Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American Songbook to the world. From his multi-platinum-selling recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to this Emmy-nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe – in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, and Sydney Opera House – his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musicians of our time.

His live performances, film, and television appearances, and 35 albums – including the 2022 release of “Gershwin Country” with duets with country superstars like Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett, Alison Krauss and more – have made Feinstein an all-star force in American Music.

Tickets are $77-$92 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.




