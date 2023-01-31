Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eisemann Center Presents CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND in March

The performance is Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 pm.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Eisemann Center Presents CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas, for one performance: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 pm. Direct from Dublin just two days after St. Patrick's Day, this is the perfect show to celebrate Irish American Heritage Month. Tickets are $37-$49 and may be purchased online at www.eisemanncenter.com, by calling 972.744.4650 or in person at the Eisemann Center Ticket Office.

Fans of Irish music, dance, and culture can expect a joyous celebration of everything Irish with Celtic Angels Ireland. For this one-performance-only concert, the Celtic Angels - Louise Barry, Michaela Groth, Olivia Bradley, Séarlait Ni Caiside and Victoria Sexton - will be accompanied by violinist Danielle Marien Turano. The engagement also includes the rhythm and artistry of Celtic Knight Dancers and the musical talents of The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin.

The program for the March 19 concert features a variety of Irish favorites including, "Danny Boy," "Ireland I Am Coming Home," "Bank of My Own Lovely Lee," "Road to Kildare," "Rose of Tralee," "I Know My Love," "Song for Ireland," as well as Irish takes on American favorites including "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "I Hope You Dance," "You Raise Me Up," and even "God Bless America."

Audiences can expect sweet and stirring songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances, and traditional musicianship as these artists carry you to Ireland on wings of music.

Tickets are $37-$49 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am until 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.




