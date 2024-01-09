Eisemann Center Hosts Access+Inclusion 24 Continuing the Focus on Mental Wellness and the Arts

The Eisemann Center and the City of Richardson are presenting a community event called Access+Inclusion 24: A Road Toward Mental Wellness the week of February 12-15, 2024. Community engagement activities with LA-based Tonality Chorus will take place with Richardson Independent School District and UT Dallas music students. Tonality will also collaborate with the Dallas Street Choir under the direction of Dr. Jonathan Palant in preparation for a public performance that will feature both groups. A public luncheon on Thursday, February 15 will feature a program by national mental health and wellness advocate Chamique Holdsclaw, an Olympic Gold Medalist, former WNBA player and Hall of Fame member. Tickets for the luncheon are $20 including parking. A public performance on Thursday, February 15 at 7:30 pm will showcase the Tonality Chorus along with the Dallas Street Choir in the Bank of America Theatre and Pay What You Wish tickets are on sale now on the Eisemann Center website. For more information about sponsorship of Access+Inclusion 24, visit our website or call 972.744.4600.

Led by founder and director Dr. Alexander Lloyd Blake, Tonality is a vocal ensemble whose mission is to deliver authentic stories through voice and body to incite change, understanding and dialogue. Their program You Are Not Alone focuses on issues related to mental illness. You Are Not Alone shatters the silence surrounding mental illness and challenges societal labels on those who battle with unseen struggles. Through the mesmerizing compositions of Gesualdo, the soulful melodies of Jessie J, the evocative notes of Dale Trumbore, the soul-stirring sounds of Alexander Lloyd Blake, Natalie Dietterich, and more, Tonality dives headfirst into the realms of poets and artists whose music inspires us to create a more compassionate and empathetic world.



The Dallas Street Choir, a recognized nonprofit organization, was founded by Dr. Jonathan Palant in October 2014. Dr. Jonathan Palant is Associate Dean of the Arts and Director of Choral Activities at the University of Texas at Dallas and is founder and conductor of both Credo, a 115-member community choir, and the Dallas Street Choir, a musical outlet for those experiencing homelessness and disadvantage. To date, nearly 2,000 individuals have attended at least one of the weekly rehearsals amassing more than 10,000 hours of cultural enrichment. In addition to presenting concerts at The Stewpot and the newly built amphitheater adjacent to The Stewpot, the Dallas Street Choir has performed at the Winspear Opera House, the Moody Performance Hall, the Eisemann Center, and the George W. Bush Presidential Library. The Dallas Street Choir has also performed alongside opera stars Frederica von Stade and Joyce DiDonato, composer Jake Heggie, and, in November 2015, welcomed Mrs. Laura Bush and Mr. and Mrs. Ross Perot to their stage. In June 2017, the Dallas Street Choir performed at Carnegie Hall and The Washington National Cathedral. This history-making concert event became the subject of a NBC Today Show story that aired nationwide multiple times. The tagline for the Dallas Street Choir is “Homeless, Not Voiceless.”

Tickets for the public luncheon and performance are available now and may be purchased at Click Here, in person Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, or by calling the Ticket Office at 972.744.4650.



About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts: The Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture, dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. The center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, aiming to enrich the community through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas.