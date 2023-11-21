Dallas Theater Center Reveals Education Programming

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) will welcome nearly 4,000 students of all ages to its production of A Christmas Carol at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre from November 30 - December 30. In addition to seeing the holiday production and interacting with professional artists, the students will learn about hunger in North Texas and be given the opportunity to support the North Texas Food Bank.

500 High School students from Dallas ISD and neighboring districts will see A Christmas Carol through their participation in DTC's award-winning education program, Project Discovery. Starting with A Christmas Carol, and continuing throughout DTC's 2023-24 season, all Project Discovery students will attend a 60 minute pre-show workshop focused on the production and taught by professional teaching artists. Following the workshops, students will see the show alongside adult audiences and conclude their evening participating in Stay Late, a 15 minute post-show conversation in which audience members engage with actors from the production in a lively conversation immediately after the performance.

25 schools are participating in DTC's 2023-2024 Project Discovery season: Seguin High School from Arlington ISD. Ranchview High School from Carrollton Farmers-Branch ISD. Booker T Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Bryan Adams High School, Emmett J. Conrad High School, Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, North Dallas High School, Seagoville High School, Skyline High School, South Oak Cliff High School, Sunset High School, W.H. Adamson High School, and W.T White High School from Dallas ISD. North Garland High School from Garland ISD. Irving High School, Jack E. Singley Academy, MacArthur High School, and Nimitz High School from Irving ISD. Lancaster High School from Lancaster ISD. Mansfield Legacy High School and Timberview High School from Mansfield ISD. Northwest High School from Northwest ISD. Ford High School from Quinlan ISD.

Funding for Project Discovery has been made possible by the M.R. and Evelyn Hudson Foundation, The Theodore and Beulah Beasley Foundation, The Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation, The Fichtenbaum Charitable Trust, and DeeDee Rose.

In addition to Project Discovery students in attendance at evening performances, Dallas Theater Center will also welcome approximately 3,500 students to attend A Christmas Carol through DTC's Student Matinee series. Seven Student Matinee performances will be presented on weekdays at 10:30 a.m. for sold out audiences of students, many experiencing professional theater for the first time. There are limited tickets still available for Student Matinees on December 19 and 20, and a waitlist is available for some performances.

The schools that will be participating in the Student Matinee series are: Preston Hollow Presbyterian School, Pantego Christian Academy, The Covenant School, Christ the King School, Brooks Wester Middle School, Founders Classical Academy of Frisco, Midlothian High School, Cistercian Prep School, Zion Lutheran School, McMillen High School, All Saints Catholic School, Burnett School, Cooper School, Carroll Middle School Central Texas Christian School, Coppell Middle School East, The HOckaday School, Great Lakes Academy, Trinity Christian Academy, Wills Point High School, Lone Star High School, Children's University, Agnew Middle School, William B Travis TAG Academy, Flint Academy, Red Oak Middle School, Fairhill School, Waypoint Montessori, Trinity Christian Academy, Frisco ISD, Elsie Shands Elementary, Kerens High School, O.P. Norman Jr. High, JP Elder Middle School, Price T Young Acadmy, Lewisville High School, Prince of Peace Catholic School, Bishop Dunne Catholic School, Wester Middle School, and Edgewood Homeschool Academy.

The North Texas Food Bank is partnering with DTC to increase awareness of food insecurity in North Texas and raise monetary donations to benefit the NTFB at the end of each performance. DTC's educational programming will include opportunities for young people to learn about food insecurity and to provide hope and nourishment to North Texans in need.

In addition to the 4,000 students that will be attending the performances throughout the run, there are 12 students cast in the production as the Cratchit family children and various child characters. Winter Duncan from Jesus Moroles Expressive Arts Vanguard, Reece Turley from Nebbie Williams Elementary, Olivia Meredith from W.E. Greiner Exploratory Arts Academy, Nicolette James Gosselin from Alex Sanger Preparatory School, Chloe Cromley from Independence Elementary School, Vivian Martin from Lakewood Elementary School, Victoria N. Gomez from Hobbs Williams Elementary School, Sophie Rose Kirkham from George Banerman Dealey International Academy, Wyatt Hartz from Solar Preparatory School for Boys, Juniper Pirro from Sudie L. Williams Talented and Gifted Academy, Skylar Johnson from Barbara Bush Middle School, and Ethan Ross Newell from Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle School.

“DTC believes that theater is the birthright of everyone, regardless of their age, and everyone should have access to it. I am proud that DTC has so many opportunities for students to engage with the theater,” said Brandi Giles, Director of DTC's Department of Public Works and supervisor of Project Discovery. “Whether students are experiencing A Christmas Carol during the evenings, attending the theater during their school day, or performing in the production itself, Dallas Theater Center is looking forward to sharing this well-loved production with them, and opening their hearts and imaginations to the art form.”

Directed by Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member, Alex Organ, and featuring Brierley Resident Acting Company member Bob Hess as Ebenezer Scrooge, DTC's annual production of A Christmas Carol is a North Texas holiday tradition for audiences of all ages. Brimming with joyful songs, magical spirits and holiday cheer, this holiday classic embodies Charles Dickens' classic story of joy, redemption and the spirit of Christmas.

To purchase tickets to A Christmas Carol or participate in Dallas Theater Center's year-round education and community engagement programming, visit the website Click Here or call the box office at 214-522-8499.