Dallas Symphony Orchestra to Host Free Parks Concerts Beginning Next Month

Learn more about the lineup here!

Apr. 25, 2023  
Dallas Symphony Orchestra to Host Free Parks Concerts Beginning Next Month

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will kick off its beloved Parks Concerts with its annual Memorial Day concert at 8:15 pm and fireworks show at 9:30 pm at Flag Pole Hill. These outdoor concerts are family-friendly and free to attend. The program includes patriotic favorites, popular fare, and movie music. Assistant Conductor Maurice Cohn will conduct. For more information, visit dallassymphony.org or call 214.TIX.4DSO.

Monday, May 29 at Flag Pole Hill Flag Pole Hill at 8:15 pm

June 1 at Exall Park near downtown Dallas at 8:15 pm

June 6 at Campbell Green Park in Far North Dallas at 8:15 pm

June 8 at Kidd Springs Park in Oak Cliff at 8:15 pm

June 13 at Paul Quinn College at 8:15 pm
Conducted by Maurice Cohn

Celebrate the start of summer with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra! The beloved tradition kicks off the season with Memorial Day fireworks. Enjoy a fantastic show full of beloved music at these free outdoor concerts.

The programs at Flag Pole Hill, Exall Park, Campbell Green, and Kidd Springs will open with a performance by a City of Dallas Community Artist Program (CAP) artist. CAP provides artist services to Dallas communities by ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab and Native American) and other individual artists and non-profit organizations to teach, perform and exhibit at host facilities in neighborhoods around the City of Dallas. This program helps promote cultural awareness, heightens citizen understanding of art forms and celebrates the various traditions that contribute to the composition of this city.




KINKY BOOTS to be Presented at Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts Photo
KINKY BOOTS to be Presented at Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts
KINKY BOOTS is coming to Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts this month!
Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman Announces Summer Tour & Festival Dates For 2023 Photo
Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman Announces Summer Tour & Festival Dates For 2023
Mark Newman is back on tour - appearing LIVE in support of his latest single 'At The Border'' across several state lines.
CRUEL INTENTIONS Comes to Stage West Next Month Photo
CRUEL INTENTIONS Comes to Stage West Next Month
A group of privileged and hormonal teens from an exclusive prep school on summer vacay--that’s a recipe for all kinds of scheming and trouble, in the cult-fave Cruel Intentions: the ‘90s Musical, which begins a 3-week run at Stage West on Thursday, May 4. The production will continue at Uptown Players starting June 1.
Eisemann Center Announces 2023-2024 Season Of KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS With Jeffrey Siegel Photo
Eisemann Center Announces 2023-2024 Season Of KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS With Jeffrey Siegel
Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel will open the 2023-2024 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with The Power and Passion of Beethoven in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra to Host Free Parks Concerts Beginning Next Month
