Dallas' Dark Circles Contemporary Dance Presents PETE

Dallas' Dark Circles Contemporary Dance celebrates the opening of its 2019-20 Season in the U.S.A. with a brand-new evening-length dance musical conceived and choreographed by international award-winning choreographer and founder of Dark Circles Joshua L. Peugh inspired by J. M. Barrie's iconic novel Peter Pan.

The new musical-titled Pete-is set in the present on a city playground before transitioning to the chaotic, frenetic island-world of the Neverland. Peugh, one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch," envisions the show as a fast-paced, athletic dance performance with original songs that use the narrative of Barrie's novel and Peter Pan's evolution in popular culture to explore social equity and the minority queer experience.

"Creating Aladdin, Habibi last fall gave me a taste for creating longer, more fully developed dance works," says Peugh. "Peter Pan is a legendary character who has a huge mythology surrounding him. His name itself elicits feelings of magic, happiness, adventure and dreams of flight in almost everyone. I want to celebrate those feelings and dreams while also acknowledging the fascinating contradictions: Peter's desire to be the master of a household although he doesn't wish to be a man, Wendy's desire to imitate her mother, and Hook's obsession with having good manners although he is a devious pirate."

Peugh's Pete: A New Dance Musical is a modern meditation on reality and make-believe as well as the effects of patriarchy and systematic racism on queer men of color.

"I've always loved musical theatre, and the work I've done choreographing shows at Dallas Theater Center and WaterTower Theatre has inspired me to devise a musical for my own company that reflects our personal stories, fantasies, and realities."

A new score for the show has been commissioned from composer Brandon Carson and will feature lyrics by local award-winning Soul and R&B singer-songwriter Kierra Gray. The production will feature lighting and scenic designs by Bart McGeehon that include projections by digital media artist Mona Kasra.

"Creating a musical will be an awfully big adventure," says Peugh.

Pete: A New Dance Musical is presented through a partnership with WaterTower Theatre. Performances will run September 12 - 15 at Addison Theatre Centre. Tickets are $25.

In addition to the world premiere in Dallas, the show will tour to Houston, TX where the company will headline The Houston Fringe Festival. There will be two performances of Pete: A New Dance Musical October 26 at MATCH. Tickets are $20.

For more information, visit DCCDUSA.com.





