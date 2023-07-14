Dallas Black Dance Academy Continues Its Adopt-A-School Dance Program With the Support of a Second Genesis Foundation Grant

Genesis gave Dallas Black Dance Academy a gift last year, allowing the organization to launch the program.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

The Genesis Inspiration Foundation issued Dallas Black Dance Academy (DBDA) a $50,000 grant enabling the dance school to continue its Adopt-A-School Dance Program for a second year. Genesis gave Dallas Black Dance Academy a gift last year, allowing the organization to launch the program. Adopt-A-School will provide dance instructors for at least two schools in the Dallas Independent School District during the 2023-2024 school year.

DBD Academy’s new expanded arts education initiative offers free training to help elevate students by enriching their in-school dance class instruction. Dallas Black Dance Academy partners with the classroom dance teachers to provide opportunities to develop skills for careers in dance.

“The Genesis Inspiration Foundation is committed to improving educational outcomes for children, specifically through the arts. Research shows that when a child has access to the arts, they can be inspired to be creative thinkers and pursue academic excellence,” said Cameron Wagner, Sr. Group Manager, Field Operations, for Genesis Motor America. “We are dedicated to funding enriching art education programs that inspire youth development beyond the classroom and introduce children to a new world of the possible.” The foundation has awarded over $8 million in grants to promote youth arts education programs since the foundation started in 2018. This year the Academy’s grant was funded by Huffines Hyundai Plano.

Dallas Black Dance Academy, the official school of Dallas Black Dance Theatre, has a history of producing dance professionals for over 50 years. The academy trained one of the first students in the nation to receive the Presidential Scholar Award in Dance in 1980. Since 2012, 100% of Dallas Black Dance Academy students have graduated from high school and attended college. Numerous DBDA Alumni have received full scholarships in dance and other careers to prestigious universities across the nation.

For more information on how your school can join the Dallas Black Dance Academy’s Adopt-A-School Dance program email, academy@dbdt.com. For more details on Dallas Black Dance Academy, visit www.dbdt.com/academy.



