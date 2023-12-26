Circle Theatre Unveils 2024 Season Featuring ARTEMISIA, WATER BY THE SPOONFUL & More

Circle Theatre has revealed its 2024 season.

"As long as I live, I will have control over my being." - Artemisia Gentileschi

"From Artemisia's first stroke of paint to Chad Deity's final hit-Circle Theatre's 2024 season packs punches, canvases emotions, straddles lifelines, and brings raw emotion to its audiences like never before. Circle Theatre 2024 reminds us to not only do whatever it takes to survive, but forces us to examine what makes us thrive."

ARTEMISIA

| February 1 - 24, 2024 By Lauren Gunderson | Regional Premiere Directed by Taylor Staniforth

Gunderson's newest work, Artemisia is "A visceral, sexy, full force true story of a radical feminist artist that shook up Italian Baroque painting." So why don't we know her name? Artemisia Gentileschi was the most celebrated female painter of the 17th century, yet her name was all but lost for centuries. Attacked at just seventeen, publicly shamed and tortured to prove her truth, Gentileschi continues to fight for her art and the freedom to make it on her own terms. She painted women from history, myth, and religion as the protagonists of their stories. Her work is bold in every way. Gunderson's Artemisia is a work of humor and warmth which celebrates the courage, artistry, and humanity of a woman who attacked the glass ceiling with every brush stroke.

*contains adult language and situations including mental, physical, and sexual abuse*

WATER BY THE SPOONFUL | March 21 - April 13, 2024 By Quiara Alegría Hudes | Pulitzer Prize Winner Directed by Alexandra Hernandez | Regional Premiere

We meet in Philadelphia, where Elliot has returned from Iraq and is struggling to find his place in the world. We meet in an online chat room-a digital sanctuary where recovering addicts fight to keep each other alive, hour by hour, day by day. We meet in the moment and outside of the moment as boundaries of family and community are stretched across continents and cyberspace. Birth families splinter and online families collide in this beautiful play that reminds us of the power of connection and the value of forgiveness. Water by the Spoonful is a heartfelt meditation on lives on the brink of redemption.

*contains adult language and situations*

HUNDRED DAYS

| June 6 - July 29, 2024 Book by Sarah Gancher & The Bengsons | Music & Lyrics by Abigail & Shaun Bengson Regional Premiere | Directed by Evan Michael Woods Music Direction by Ian Ferguson

What would you do if you only had a hundred days to live? To love? Hundred Days is a whirlwind rock journey that pulls us into a world where the thrill of the unknown collides with the poignant beauty of a love story; all intertwined with an intoxicating score. This folk-punk musical is a testament to embracing life's unpredictability, to taking a daring leap, and to loving relentlessly. This vibrant, soul-stirring experience that will leave you with a heart full of emotions, a mind teeming with the possibilities of living life to its fullest, and a soul humming its unforgettable melodies.

*contains adult language and situations*

IMPOSTER! HYPOCRITE! TARTUFFE!

| August 1 - 14, 2024 By Ashley H. White+ (Based On the Play by that One Guy) World Premiere directed by Ashley H. White

Wit, cunning, and hypocrisy are on full display in this punk-rock remake of Moliere's classic farce. Circle Theatre's Artistic Director Ashley H. White+ pens a new approach to the iconic play. Get ready for a swift, unapologetic whirlwind that reintroduces the timeless tale of a man who deploys his charm and feigned piety in an attempt to disrupt a household. However, his clever scheme is no match for the astute women of the family who decide to beat him at his own game. Tartuffe may believe himself to be a master of deception, but he's seriously underestimated his targets (or perhaps, overestimated his own abilities). With a compact cast, contemporary language, and nonstop bits, Imposter! Hypocrite! TARTUFFE! delves deep into the realms of human desires and power dynamics, offering a fresh, biting take on the classic french comedy.

*contains adult language and situations*

THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY

| October 3 - 26, 2024 By Kristoffer Diaz | Pulitzer Prize Finalist Directed by Alejandro Saucedo

"Leave everything on the mat."

The show opens by introducing us to an unconventional wrestling duo. Macedonio Guerra ("Mace"), a Puerto Rican wrestling fanatic (and "jobber" in the ring), finds himself teamed up with Vigneshwar Paduar ("VP"), a Brooklynite of Indian descent. The two have found a unique bond and ambition to fight together, wrestling for fun and for funds. In an electrifying turn of events, they are picked up, and cast as "terrorists" in the ring. The crowd revels in this narrative, forcing audience members to pick up the pieces. Through Macedonio and Vigneshwar, Playwright Diaz pushes boundaries beyond the wrestling ring-addressing unspoken issues such as racism and politics and their presence within mass media. In this high-voltage play, it's not just about winning matches but fighting for silenced truths. Buckle up-this striking theatrical experience leaves everything on the mat.

*contains adult language and situations* + Member SDC

TICKETS

| ***PRICING GOOD UNTIL DEC 31, 2023***

Individual ticket prices for the plays are $40-$50. Circle Theatre's box office is open from 12-5pm, Tuesday through Friday, and one hour before show times. Call 817.877.3040 for further information and reservations, or visit CircleTheatre.com to buy tickets online. You can also make reservations at the Circle Theatre box office, 230 West Fourth Street between Houston and Throckmorton, in downtown Fort Worth. Senior, Student, Military, KERA, Press Pass, 1106 Lupo, and Group discounts are available (previews and opening night excluded). Half-price tickets for students are sold 30 minutes before show time, subject to availability. We host School Night performances every Friday Night (student & educator tickets are $10-$15). Patrons who will require elevator access should contact our box office.

AUDITION INFORMATION

| Season 2024

Our audition information will be posted on our AUDITIONS PAGE on our website. However, if you want to make sure you don't miss an update-sign up for our AUDITION INFORMATION EMAILS