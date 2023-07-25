Celebrate the Holiday Season With Rick Schuler's A JOHN DENVER CHRISTMAS at the Eisemann Center

Rick Schuler brings the beloved music of John Denver to life in this festive holiday show.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Celebrate the Holiday Season With Rick Schuler's A JOHN DENVER CHRISTMAS at the Eisemann Center

Emery Entertainment will present Rocky Mountain High Experience®, A John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler on December 16 (2 PM & 7:30 PM) and December 17 (2 PM) in the Bank of America Theatre at the Charles W. Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, TX). Tickets to American’s top John Denver tribute Christmas show range from $44 to $50 and are on sale now at the Eisemann Center Ticket Office (972.744.4650 • Click Here).

 

A John Denver Christmas is a magical and intimate experience that will take audiences back to the ’70s when John Denver’s music permeated the airwaves spanning the radio dial. Rick Schuler’s enchanting holiday show features all your favorite Denver hits including Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Thank God I’m A Country Boy,” just to name a few.

 

Schuler wondrously weaves in John’s heartwarming inspirational carols and holiday classics from his memorable TV specials and Christmas albums including “Aspenglow,” “Away In A Manger,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Let it Snow,” “Silver Bells,” and many more festive standards.

 

Rocky Mountain High Experience®, A John Denver Christmas captivates audiences young and old alike making these concerts an incomparable event for your family’s holiday season! You will swear that you’re back in the ’70s with John Denver on stage.

 

Rick Schuler emerged as the leading performer of John Denver’s music almost four decades ago. His Rocky Mountain High Experience® is just that – a true experience. Even John’s bandmates sing Rick's praises. Schuler not only sings, sounds, and looks like Denver, he shares his humanitarian spirit and incorporates his global works into the show. He performs in front of thousands of Denver fans at such wide-ranging venues as performing art centers, theatres, and outdoor festival stages, and has been featured on nationally syndicated television and radio shows. Also, Rick was chosen to open and close an upcoming major Hollywood film release called "Grace and Grit" starring Mena Suvari and Frances Fisher among others and directed by Sebastian Siegel. For more information on Rick Schuler, visithttps://www.rickschulermusic.com

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

A John Denver Christmas Starring Rick Schuler

Saturday, December 16 (2 PM & 7:30 PM) • Sunday, December 17 (2 PM)

Bank of America Theatre at the Charles W. Eisemann Center in Richardson, TX

Tickets: $44–$50. Available at Eisemann Center Ticket Office (972.744.4650 • Click Here)




Recommended For You