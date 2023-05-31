Cast & Creatives Revealed For the World Premiere of GOIN' HOLLYWOOD

This is the final production of WaterTower’s 27th Season.

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman and Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek have announced casting and creative details for the world premiere of GOIN’ HOLLYWOOD, a new musical by Stephen Cole & David Krane.  WaterTower’s production is led by director Gabriel Barre, music director Lawrence Yurman and choreographer Ann Nieman.  This is the final production of WaterTower’s 27th Season.

WaterTower is proud to be able to be the first theatre to bring this new show to life.  With book & lyrics written by Stephen Cole, music by David Krane, & orchestrations by David Krane & Bruce Coughlin.  Cole & Krane had this to say about their show:

"As we worked on other musicals like Aspire, The Road to Qatar! and Inventing Mary Martin, we would get together and dream about how great our careers might have been if only we had been born before our time and got to work during the golden age of movie musicals. If only we could have been at MGM when they were making Singin' in the Rain! We would have ruled the world. ‘Say’, we said, ‘that's an idea for an original musical with a brand-new score’. Five years, three readings and several workshops later we find ourselves at the WaterTower working with top notch talent on a thrilling world premiere of our fantasy...Goin' Hollywood!" 

Have you ever wished you were born in a different time? Alice Chandler did. Alice does not feel like she belongs in the 21st Century, but she never dreamed that while at lunch with her best friend and writing partner, Garson Stein, a magical birthday wish would find them both instantly transported back in time to 1949 Hollywood. What do you do when you get your wish? Alice and Garson land smack in the golden age of movie musicals, where they land their dream job writing for L. B. Mayer at MGM Studios and are surrounded by glittering stars of Hollywood, but they soon see that under all the glamour lies a studio system crumbling, the blacklist threatening their closest allies, and their eyes are opened to Hollywood’s darker side. WaterTower’s 27th season wraps up in style with Goin’ Hollywood, a big splashy musical, with a heart as big as MGM, and a totally original, catchy, jazz-tinged score.  It will premiere on the Terry Martin Main Stage from July 19th through July 30th, 2023 at the Addison Theatre Centre.  

WaterTower Theatre is extremely proud to present the World Premiere of this brand-new musical filled with Hollywood glamour, romance, and intrigue.  The musical received a reading in NYC in 2018, and then a demo recording featuring Broadway stars Santino Fontana, Jenn Gambatese, Tony Yazbeck, & Bill Nolte.  It was then workshopped and revised in 2021 at WaterTower Theatre which led to the development of the final script which will be brought to stage & produced as a fully realized production for the first time ever here in North Dallas.

The production stars Alison Whitehurst as Alice Chandler & Brian Hathaway as Garson Stein who travel back in time to try their hand at becoming a Hollywood writing duo in 1949. They quickly encounter AJ Engerman, played by Cooper Grodin, who heads up the embattled MGM Writers room, played by Jovane Caamaño, Jarrett Self,  Micah JL Brooks, and Andrew Nicholas, as well as a brassy mail girl named Nancy, played by Jocelyn Hansen, who is about to turn the studio upside down by heading up a mailroom strike- set to become a battle which takes her toe-to-toe with the legendary MGM Producer and star maker LB Mayer, played by Stan Graner. Alice & Garson find their sudden successes threatened on all fronts as they try to survive another time while navigating rampant corruption, antisemitism, and sexism. The show includes as ensemble of skilled singers, dancers, and actors including Mary Kim, Taylor Hadsell, Ireland Reneau, Mikki Hankins, Jonah Munroe, Michael Alonzo, Anthony J. Ortega, and Bryan Brooks who portray legendary Hollywood stars, MGM employees and many other characters.  

The creative & production team includes Bob Lavallee as Set Designer, Sarah Mosher as Costume Designer, Michael B. Moore as Wig Designer, Jane Quetin as Properties Designer, Sam Rushen as Lighting & Projections Designer, Mark Howard as Sound Designer & Engineer, Christopher Treviño as Production Stage Manager, and Ania Lyons as Assistant Stage Manager.  The directors will be supported by Assistant Directors, Erica Harkins & Maxwell J. Evans.

The production has been approved by Actors Equity Association under their fully vaccinated safety protocols for indoor productions, ensuring the safety of both artists and patrons alike.

Contains adult situations. Recommended for ages 12 and above.

WaterTower Theatre’s 2022-2023 Season Sponsor is the Town of Addison. 

 




Recommended For You