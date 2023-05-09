Cast Announced For Pulitzer Prize-Winning NEXT TO NORMAL At Theatre Three

The emotionally charged musical Next to Normal will conclude Theatre Three's 60th Anniversary Season - starting previews June 1, opening June 5 and closing July 2.

Directed by Christie Vela with music direction by Vonda K. Bowling, Next to Normal explores a family's raw and emotional journey with a mother struggling with chronic bipolar disorder as they navigate a world of therapists and medication. With a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, this Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical explores life with mental illness and grief: how it affects us, our relationships and our ability to love.

"I'm excited about getting this group of spectacularly talented singers together," says Associate Aristic Director Christie Vela. "Not in the least because our family in the show look nothing alike and I am just in love with that. This is a powerful story about a family dealing, or not dealing, with trauma and grief. We don't need to look alike to empathize with another human experiencing pain."

Tickets for Next to Normal are on sale now at Click Here and range from $37-40. Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.

Cast:

Cara Serber*: Diana

Aiden Valentine: Gabe

Ian Ferguson*: Dan

Presley Duyck: Natalie

Alejandro Saucedo: Henry

Colin Phillips*: Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine

Spencer Laboda: Gabe/Henry Swing



Band:

Vonda K. Bowling: Piano/Conductor

Benjamin Brown: Bass

Kami Lujan: Drums

Dennis Langevin: Guitar

*Indicates Actor's Equity Membership

The Goodman family is just a "normal" family: Dad's an architect, mom packs lunches and makes birthday cakes, and their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens. Under the surface, their family is anything but. "Next to Normal" explores a family's raw and emotional journey with a mother struggling with chronic bipolar disorder as they navigate a world of therapists and medication. An emotionally charged Tony-Award winning musical!

Directed by Christie Vela, Music Directed by Vonda K. Bowling, Scenic Design by Track Curtis, Lighting Design by Amanda West, Sound Design by Brian McDonald, Costume Design by Corey Garrett, Stage Managed by Katie Ibrahim* with Audio Engineering by Dylan Hearn. Kendalynn Clemons will act as Production Assistant.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit Click Here or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.