Broadway Dallas Announces FORVIS As New Sponsor Of Membership Suite

Broadway Dallas has announced that accounting and consulting firm FORVIS has signed on as the new corporate sponsor for the Broadway Dallas Membership Suite.

The Broadway Dallas Membership Suite, sponsored by FORVIS, provides Broadway Dallas CenterStage Super Star donors and above with a private event space complete with complimentary light appetizers, an open bar, and the opportunity to gather one hour before each performance and again at intermission.

FORVIS is a top 10 accounting and consulting firm driven by a commitment to deliver an Unmatched Client Experience. With more than 300 professionals serving the DFW market, FORVIS provides audit, tax, and consulting services to clients across a variety of industries, including healthcare, commercial products, financial services, nonprofit, construction and real estate, dealerships and technology.

“At FORVIS, we pride ourselves on an Unmatched Client Experience. Having attended numerous productions at Broadway Dallas, I know their commitment to an unmatched experience is just as strong,” says Chris Clark, DFW Managing Partner. “In addition to the contribution they make to the cultural landscape of our community, we're inspired by the Broadway Dallas commitment to community outreach and education, and are honored to partner with them on the membership suite.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with FORVIS and we are proud to have their name on the Broadway Dallas Membership Suite,” says Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “Thanks to their support, we can continue to provide our donors with an exclusive top-notch experience during our Broadway shows.”

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Broadway Dallas relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.

Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners Germania Insurance, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8.