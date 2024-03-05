Beatles Tribute LIVERPOOL LEGENDS Comes to the Granbury Opera House This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Liverpool Legends: A Tribute to The Beatles” will return to the Granbury Opera House stage for three shows on March 29-30, 2024.

Liverpool Legends are four incredibly talented musicians and actors hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison.

The group performs songs spanning the entire career of The Beatles and on through the solo years. With precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects, Liverpool Legends will make you feel like you are watching the real thing! Together, these Four Lads will bring you “The Complete Beatles Experience.”

Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 29, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 30.

Admission is $50 for floor seating and $45 for balcony seating plus online and box office processing fees. Tickets are available online on the GTC website at www.granburytheatrecompany.org or by calling the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952.

Other tribute concerts coming up in 2024:

DANCING DREAM: A TRIBUTE SHOW TO ABBA (May 31-June 1)

INFINITE JOURNEY: THE MUSIC OF JOURNEY (August 1-3)

BEGINNINGS: A TRIBUTE TO CHICAGO (September 13-14)

THE LONG RUN: COLORADO'S TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES (October 17-19)

EL LOCO FANDANGO: COLORADO'S TRIBUTE TO ZZ TOP (November 15-16)

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth.

