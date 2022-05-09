BIG FISH: SMALL CAST Comes to The Firehouse Theatre

Time stops, daffodils bloom and adventure thrives for three weeks in May in The Firehouse Theatre's Big Fish: Small Cast. Inspired by the award-winning movie, this romantic family-forward musical is filled with high-energy choreography and unforgettable songs like "Be the Hero," "Fight the Dragons," and "I Don't Need a Roof." Directed by Alex S. Freeman with musical direction by Jason Philip Solís and choreography by Kelsey Jordan Ward, this inspired production is not one to miss.

Tickets to Big Fish: Small Cast, running at The Firehouse Theatre from May 12-29, are $36 for adults, $32 for seniors, and $28 for students and first responders. Preview (Thursday, May 12) and Saturday matinee performances are $28. There will be an Opening Night Champagne Reception on May 13 at 6:45 PM that will be held on The Firehouse Theatre patio. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

When asked what drew him to this production, Director Alex S. Freeman states, "For me the big attraction was the magical realism of it. That, plus the story of the father and son [Will and Edward], that type of story has always appealed to me. It's going to be a fun night of theatrical storytelling."

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest...and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him-most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. This new, small-cast version (for 12-actors) of the Broadway musical is overflowing with heart and humor. Big Fish is an experience that's richer, funnier, and bigger than life itself!