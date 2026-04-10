BEETLEJUICE, THE WIZ, and More Set for Broadway at the Center 2026/27 Season

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The AT&T Performing Arts Center will present its 2026/2027 season of Broadway at the Center, featuring a lineup of touring productions at the Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District.

The season will include a mix of new works and returning titles, along with additional programming presented in partnership with TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND and Broadway Dallas.

The 2026/2027 season marks the eighth year of the Center’s partnership with Broadway Dallas, which will present multiple weeks of Broadway programming at the venue, including THE NOTEBOOK, HADESTOWN, and BEETLEJUICE. Subscribers will receive early access and full subscriber benefits for BEETLEJUICE through May 1, after which ticketing and customer service for that production will be handled by Broadway Dallas.

The Center will offer flexible subscription packages allowing patrons to select four or five shows, with options to adjust selections through the box office. Subscriber benefits include ticket replacement, prepaid parking discounts, and ticket exchange options. Subscription packages will range from $150 to $660, with sales beginning April 13, 2026.

BROADWAY AT THE CENTER 2026/2027 SERIES

MYSTIC PIZZA: A NEW MUSICAL – DALLAS PREMIERE

November 20–22, 2026

Based on the 1988 MGM film, the musical follows three young women navigating work, relationships, and family in a small-town pizza shop, featuring music from the 1980s and 1990s.

SHUCKED

March 19–21, 2027

A musical comedy centered on a small community facing a crisis when its corn crop begins to fail, following characters who venture beyond their town in search of solutions.

BEETLEJUICE (IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BROADWAY DALLAS)

April 28–May 2, 2027

Based on the film, the musical follows teenager Lydia Deetz as she encounters a recently deceased couple and a supernatural figure.

THE WHO’S TOMMY

June 3–5, 2027

A new production of the rock opera following Tommy Walker, whose life changes after a traumatic childhood event leads to unexpected fame.

THE WIZ

June 10–13, 2027

A new touring production of the Tony Award-winning musical reimagining The Wizard of Oz through a contemporary lens.

Add-on programming will include:

DANCE ME – THE MUSIC OF Leonard Cohen (IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND)

September 18–19, 2026

A dance work inspired by the music and poetry of Leonard Cohen, performed by Ballet Jazz Montreal.

THE NOTEBOOK (IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BROADWAY DALLAS)

January 12–24, 2027

Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, the musical follows a couple’s enduring relationship across decades.

HADESTOWN (IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BROADWAY DALLAS)

March 30–April 4, 2027

A musical retelling of the mythological stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone.

More information and subscription details are available at www.attpac.org/broadway.