Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Winspear Opera House and Bass Performance Hall in 2024

The performances will run May 3-5 & May 17-19, 2024 in Dallas and Fort Worth.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Details for ANN, by Holland Taylor Photo 1 WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Details for ANN, by Holland Taylor
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 2 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL, THE PLAY THAT GOES Photo 3 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Grand Prairie Arts Council & More Lead!
Cast and Creative Team Set for THE PILLOWMAN at Outcry Theatre Photo 4 Cast and Creative Team Set for THE PILLOWMAN at Outcry Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Winspear Opera House and Bass Performance Hall in 2024

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST comes to Winspear Opera House and Bass Performance Hall in 2024. The performances will run May 3-5 & May 17-19, 2024 in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Hearts will melt as a hideous beast and a young maiden discover that love transcends and ultimately transforms outward appearances in this much beloved fairy tale.

Performance Schedule

Dallas

Friday, May 03 - 8:00 Pm

Saturday, May 04 - 2:00 Pm

Saturday, May 04 - 8:00 Pm

Sunday, May 05 - 2:00 Pm

Fort Worth

Friday, May 17 - 8:00 Pm

Saturday, May 18 - 2:00 Pm

Saturday, May 18 - 8:00 Pm

Sunday, May 19 - 2:00 Pm


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Back by Popular Demand: The Texas Gypsies Return to Hill Country Community Theatre with Bi Photo
Back by Popular Demand: The Texas Gypsies Return to Hill Country Community Theatre with Big Bad Hits of the 1940s

The Hill Country Community Theatre is set to sizzle as the Texas Gypsies, a six-piece band of unparalleled talent, make a triumphant return by popular demand.

2
Circle Theatre Unveils 2024 Season Featuring ARTEMISIA, WATER BY THE SPOONFUL & More Photo
Circle Theatre Unveils 2024 Season Featuring ARTEMISIA, WATER BY THE SPOONFUL & More

Circle Theatre has revealed its 2024 season, THRIVE. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the raw emotion and captivating storytelling that Circle Theatre brings to its audiences.

3
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Dallas Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Dallas Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Broadway Dallas Announces 2024 Gala Featuring TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL; After Party T Photo
Broadway Dallas Announces 2024 Gala Featuring TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL; After Party Tickets On Sale Now

Broadway Dallas have announced that Show and After Party tickets are now on sale for its 2024 Gala featuring a full performance of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL on Friday, February 2 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

More Hot Stories For You

Circle Theatre Unveils 2024 Season Featuring ARTEMISIA, WATER BY THE SPOONFUL & MoreCircle Theatre Unveils 2024 Season Featuring ARTEMISIA, WATER BY THE SPOONFUL & More
Broadway Dallas Announces 2024 Gala Featuring TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL; After Party Tickets On Sale NowBroadway Dallas Announces 2024 Gala Featuring TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL; After Party Tickets On Sale Now
WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Details for ANN, by Holland TaylorWaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Details for ANN, by Holland Taylor
Cast and Creative Team Set for THE PILLOWMAN at Outcry TheatreCast and Creative Team Set for THE PILLOWMAN at Outcry Theatre

Videos

The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade Video
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
Beetlejuice in Dallas Beetlejuice
Music Hall at Fair Park (2/20-3/03)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Dallas Annie (Non-Equity)
AT&T Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/16)
Smoke on the Mountain in Dallas Smoke on the Mountain
Artisan Center Theater (8/02-8/24)CAST
Disney's Aladdin in Dallas Disney's Aladdin
Bass Performance Hall (1/31-2/04)
Broadway Our Way 2024 in Dallas Broadway Our Way 2024
Kalita Humphreys Theater (5/02-5/05)
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) in Dallas The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)
Upright Theatre Company (4/05-4/27)
LIFE DOESN’T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY in Dallas LIFE DOESN’T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY
Dallas Childrens Theater (3/16-3/30)
Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story in Dallas Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Artisan Center Theater (6/07-6/29)CAST
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe in Dallas The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
Lubbock Community Theatre (1/19-1/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You