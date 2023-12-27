BEAUTY AND THE BEAST comes to Winspear Opera House and Bass Performance Hall in 2024. The performances will run May 3-5 & May 17-19, 2024 in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Hearts will melt as a hideous beast and a young maiden discover that love transcends and ultimately transforms outward appearances in this much beloved fairy tale.

Performance Schedule

Dallas

Friday, May 03 - 8:00 Pm

Saturday, May 04 - 2:00 Pm

Saturday, May 04 - 8:00 Pm

Sunday, May 05 - 2:00 Pm

Fort Worth

Friday, May 17 - 8:00 Pm

Saturday, May 18 - 2:00 Pm

Saturday, May 18 - 8:00 Pm

Sunday, May 19 - 2:00 Pm