BEAUTY AND THE BEAST comes to Winspear Opera House and Bass Performance Hall in 2024. The performances will run May 3-5 & May 17-19, 2024 in Dallas and Fort Worth.
Hearts will melt as a hideous beast and a young maiden discover that love transcends and ultimately transforms outward appearances in this much beloved fairy tale.
Dallas
Friday, May 03 - 8:00 Pm
Saturday, May 04 - 2:00 Pm
Saturday, May 04 - 8:00 Pm
Sunday, May 05 - 2:00 Pm
Fort Worth
Friday, May 17 - 8:00 Pm
Saturday, May 18 - 2:00 Pm
Saturday, May 18 - 8:00 Pm
Sunday, May 19 - 2:00 Pm
