Artisan Productions Unveils 2024 Season Featuring BRIGHT STAR, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More

Artisan Productions has revealed its 2024 Season. Next year, Artisan Productions will be producing 12 productions on the newly renamed DeeAnn Blair Stage, formerly known as the Artisan Main Stage. The DeeAnn Blair Stage is a 197 seat theater-in-the-round, which has been providing immersive theatrical experiences to families in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex since 2005, after initially opening in 2003, but relocating to the Belaire Plaza in Hurst in '05.

Next year, the Artisan Children's Theater will be presenting 6 productions, such as Broadway's The Sound of Music Youth Edition, Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition, and Charlotte's Web, as well as family favorites like Finding Nemo JR, Honk JR, and Elf The Musical JR. All of these spectacular plays and musicals will be part of their 2024 Children's Series, performed by kids for kids. You won't want to miss the stellar talent in the Artisan Children's Theater!

Throughout the year, the Artisan Center Theater will also be presenting 6 productions as part of their 2024 Community Series. The Community Series includes a diverse line up of productions, from local toe-tapping favorites like Smoke on the Mountain and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, to family favorite classics such as Peter and the Starcatcher and Disney's My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale. Rounding out the season, Artisan Center Theater will be producing the powerful, bluegrass drama Bright Star, as well as the regional premiere of Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins, starring Christina Major in the title role.

Season Tickets are on sale for Artisan Production's 2024 Season. The Producer's Pass provides tickets to all 12 productions at a discounted price, while the Community Pass and Children's Pass provide 6 tickets to their respective series, though still at a discounted price. For more information on Season Tickets, visit the Artisan Production's website at Click Here.

While all 12 productions in the 2024 Community and Children's Series will be on the DeeAnn Blair Stage, patrons familiar with Artisan are aware that there is another space available. Starting this November, the Artisan Second Stage is being turned into Studio A. Studio A is a space where artists can submit new works for a read through, workshop, or even fully fleshed out staging of an original production. Additionally, theatrical groups without a space looking for somewhere to put on their show are welcome to submit proposals and present their works in Studio A, which will be equipped with sound and lighting equipment at each group's disposal.

Join the Artisan family in 2024 to catch a year of unforgettable entertainment that's sure to have something for everyone!