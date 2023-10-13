Artisan Productions Unveils 2024 Season Featuring BRIGHT STAR, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More

Featuring 12 productions on the newly renamed DeeAnn Blair Stage.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 3 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Review: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Dallas Photo 4 Review: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Dallas

Artisan Productions Unveils 2024 Season Featuring BRIGHT STAR, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More

Artisan Productions has revealed its 2024 Season. Next year, Artisan Productions will be producing 12 productions on the newly renamed DeeAnn Blair Stage, formerly known as the Artisan Main Stage. The DeeAnn Blair Stage is a 197 seat theater-in-the-round, which has been providing immersive theatrical experiences to families in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex since 2005, after initially opening in 2003, but relocating to the Belaire Plaza in Hurst in '05.

Next year, the Artisan Children's Theater will be presenting 6 productions, such as Broadway's The Sound of Music Youth Edition, Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition, and Charlotte's Web, as well as family favorites like Finding Nemo JR, Honk JR, and Elf The Musical JR. All of these spectacular plays and musicals will be part of their 2024 Children's Series, performed by kids for kids. You won't want to miss the stellar talent in the Artisan Children's Theater!

Throughout the year, the Artisan Center Theater will also be presenting 6 productions as part of their 2024 Community Series. The Community Series includes a diverse line up of productions, from local toe-tapping favorites like Smoke on the Mountain and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, to family favorite classics such as Peter and the Starcatcher and Disney's My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale. Rounding out the season, Artisan Center Theater will be producing the powerful, bluegrass drama Bright Star, as well as the regional premiere of Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins, starring Christina Major in the title role.

Season Tickets are on sale for Artisan Production's 2024 Season. The Producer's Pass provides tickets to all 12 productions at a discounted price, while the Community Pass and Children's Pass provide 6 tickets to their respective series, though still at a discounted price. For more information on Season Tickets, visit the Artisan Production's website at Click Here.

While all 12 productions in the 2024 Community and Children's Series will be on the DeeAnn Blair Stage, patrons familiar with Artisan are aware that there is another space available. Starting this November, the Artisan Second Stage is being turned into Studio A. Studio A is a space where artists can submit new works for a read through, workshop, or even fully fleshed out staging of an original production. Additionally, theatrical groups without a space looking for somewhere to put on their show are welcome to submit proposals and present their works in Studio A, which will be equipped with sound and lighting equipment at each group's disposal.

Join the Artisan family in 2024 to catch a year of unforgettable entertainment that's sure to have something for everyone!




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
THE GREATEST PIANO MEN Comes to Coppell Next Month Photo
THE GREATEST PIANO MEN Comes to Coppell Next Month

Coppell Arts Center has announced that The Greatest Piano Men will bring their rock and roll celebration of the greatest piano icons in music to Coppell on Saturday, November 4 at 2 PM and 8 PM.

2
Artisan Center Theater to Present DEAR EDWINA JR Musical for Families Photo
Artisan Center Theater to Present DEAR EDWINA JR Musical for Families

Don't miss Artisan Center Theater's production of Dear Edwina JR., a heartwarming musical filled with catchy songs and valuable life lessons. Running from October 20 to November 11, 2023, this family-friendly show is perfect for all ages. Get your tickets now!

3
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to Dallas in 2024 Photo
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to Dallas in 2024

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will head to more than 40 cities in 2024 including a stop at Dallas’ Wyly Theatre January 30th – February 4th, 2024 for eight shows. Learn more about the show here!

4
12 Artists Join Cliburn Homecoming Concert And Party October 20 At TX Whiskey Ranch Photo
12 Artists Join Cliburn Homecoming Concert And Party October 20 At TX Whiskey Ranch

The Cliburn continues its concert season with a special one-night event: Homecoming Concert + Party on Friday, October 20, 2023, at TX Whiskey Ranch (4250 Mitchell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76119).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Young Frankenstein in Dallas Young Frankenstein
NTPA Repertory Theatre (10/06-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS
On Golden Pond in Dallas On Golden Pond
Allen Contemporary Theatre (10/06-10/22)Tracker
The SpongeBob Musical in Dallas The SpongeBob Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (9/15-10/14)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
A Christmas Story in Dallas A Christmas Story
Art Centre Theatre (12/01-12/17)
My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale in Dallas My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale
Artisan Center Theater (8/30-9/21)CAST
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Dallas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Cowan Center (6/27-6/27)
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap in Dallas Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap
Lubbock Community Theatre (3/29-4/07)
Disney's The Aristocats, KIDS in Dallas Disney's The Aristocats, KIDS
Genesis Children's Theatre (12/01-12/03)
AUDITION AUDITION "A Christmas Story"
Art Centre Theatre (10/07-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You