Artisan Center Theater to Present THE WIZARD OF OZ
Artisan Center Theater will present THE WIZARD OF OZ at its 195 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Friday, February 18, 2022 through Saturday, March 19, 2022. performances will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under (senior, military, first responder and student discounts available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at www.ArtisanCT.com.
FEATURED IN THE WIZARD OF OZ:
Dorothy - Macye Armstrong & Violet Novak
Aunt Em/Glinda - ChristaCarol Jones & Lee Anne Gierisch
Uncle Henry/Guard - Chris Janvier & Greg Dinsmore
Professor Marvel/Oz - Fred Patterson
Ms. Gulch/Wicked Witch - Nancy Bartke & Megan Brady
Scarcrow - Hayden Beaty & Patrick Ramsey
Tinman - Kadin Thomas & Tim Bass
Lion - Dustin West
Nikko - Chloe Castillo & Summer Leiter
Lead Jitterbug - Angelica Cancel & MaKayla Burris
Munchkin/Tree/Poppy/Jitterbug/Ozian - Kaylin Bilyeu, Alyse Miller, Emma Tull, Mary Bartke, Sarina Hingorani, Lily Hogge, Dorothy Bartke, Miranda Hildner, Sarah Perez & Olivia Rogers
Winkie/Ozian - Chloe Terry, Emily Gordon, Jacob Redford & Noah Zinar
Flying Monkey/Munchkin Tough Guy - Riley Terry & Adrian Reck
Munchkin Mayor/Snowman - Mary Bartke & Sarina Hingorani
Munchkin Coronor/City Father - Amrynn Wood & Lauren Minke
Munchkin Fiddler/Munchkin Tot - Eisley Wood & Brooke Morrison
Crow/Snowman/Winkie - Dakota Britvich & Seth Redford
Munchkin Barrister/School Teacher - Sadie Tippett & Ava Roslin
Munchkin Braggart/School Teacher - Sophia Gallego & Lillia Mack
Munchkin Tot - Katelyn Bandy & Emily Sams
Toto - Einstein & Mayzie
Toto's Handlers/Bok - Sophia Gallego & Emily Sams
