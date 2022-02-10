Artisan Center Theater to Present THE WIZARD OF OZ

Artisan Center Theater will present THE WIZARD OF OZ at its 195 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Friday, February 18, 2022 through Saturday, March 19, 2022. performances will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under (senior, military, first responder and student discounts available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at www.ArtisanCT.com.

FEATURED IN THE WIZARD OF OZ:

Dorothy - Macye Armstrong & Violet Novak

Aunt Em/Glinda - ChristaCarol Jones & Lee Anne Gierisch

Uncle Henry/Guard - Chris Janvier & Greg Dinsmore

Professor Marvel/Oz - Fred Patterson

Ms. Gulch/Wicked Witch - Nancy Bartke & Megan Brady

Scarcrow - Hayden Beaty & Patrick Ramsey

Tinman - Kadin Thomas & Tim Bass

Lion - Dustin West

Nikko - Chloe Castillo & Summer Leiter

Lead Jitterbug - Angelica Cancel & MaKayla Burris

Munchkin/Tree/Poppy/Jitterbug/Ozian - Kaylin Bilyeu, Alyse Miller, Emma Tull, Mary Bartke, Sarina Hingorani, Lily Hogge, Dorothy Bartke, Miranda Hildner, Sarah Perez & Olivia Rogers

Winkie/Ozian - Chloe Terry, Emily Gordon, Jacob Redford & Noah Zinar

Flying Monkey/Munchkin Tough Guy - Riley Terry & Adrian Reck

Munchkin Mayor/Snowman - Mary Bartke & Sarina Hingorani

Munchkin Coronor/City Father - Amrynn Wood & Lauren Minke

Munchkin Fiddler/Munchkin Tot - Eisley Wood & Brooke Morrison

Crow/Snowman/Winkie - Dakota Britvich & Seth Redford

Munchkin Barrister/School Teacher - Sadie Tippett & Ava Roslin

Munchkin Braggart/School Teacher - Sophia Gallego & Lillia Mack

Munchkin Tot - Katelyn Bandy & Emily Sams

Toto - Einstein & Mayzie

Toto's Handlers/Bok - Sophia Gallego & Emily Sams

