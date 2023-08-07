Artisan Center Theater to Present Lionel Bart's OLIVER!

Experience the streets of Victorian England in this unforgettable musical.

Aug. 07, 2023

Artisan Center Theater will present Lionel Bart's Oliver! at its 195 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Friday, July 7, 2023 through Saturday, August 12, 2023. Performances will be Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under. Special rates for groups of 20 or more (senior, military, first responder and student discounts are also available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at Click Here.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by an elderly, Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft, Fagin conjures a plan to kidnap Oliver back, in fear of safety of his hideout.

Oliver - Trinity McCallum, Owen Carlton

Artful Dodger - Micah Perkins, Jack Horton

Nancy - Cheyenne Grace, Jayden Banks

Fagin - Mark Haley Bill Combs

Bill Sikes - Daniel Sontag, Josh Duncan

Bet - Bella Lindsay, Riley Hilsinger

Charley - Payton Surles, Eric Hilsinger

Mr Sowerberry/Nightwatchman - Dustin Perkins, Terry Johnson

Mrs Sowerberry - Donna Cates, Sherry Marshall

Bumble/Hussar - Dustin West, Eddie Fitzhugh

Widow Corney - Adrienne Rowell, Liz Sears

Noah Claypoole - DJ Moore, Tony Bartke

Charlotte - Maryn Haley, Emory Forseth

Mr. Brownlow - Gregg Surles, Ruben Solares

Mrs. Bedwin - Camille Klutsey, Jill Flory

Old Sally - Tamara Miller, Betty White

Dr Grimwig - Travis Miller, Mark Davis

Rose Seller - Piper Daniel

Rose Seller - Alyssa Meekins

Strawberry Seller - Tamera Miller, Emory Forseth

Buyer/ Passerby - Jennifer McCallum, Lynn Davis

Governor /Buyer/Passerby - Olivia Ramsey

Fagins Gang/Workhouse/Vendor/Lamplighter - Luca Austin

Milkmaid/Passerby - Vanessa Hatcher

Knife Grinder/Governor - Tony Bartke

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Blake Dudley

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse/Runner - Blaise Sears

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse/Vendor/Lamplighter - Enoch Sears

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Christopher Reddick

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Sophia Gallego

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Quinn Rowell, Charity Sears

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Kylie Hawks Penny Sears

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Wyatt Marten Kyle Marshall

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Zelie Malinak Emma Kynicki

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Noah Sontag Daisy Sears

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Bernadette Rice Jillian Skelly

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Madison Blair Mary Cate Griffin

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Sharon Herrera Natalee Walden

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Chloe Terry

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Kassidy Nicholas

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Campbell White

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Alaina Guerrieri

Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Olivia Shaffer

SUMMARY OF SHOW INFO:

Who: Artisan Center Theater

What: Lionel Bart's Oliver! presented by Artisan Center Theater

Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals and plays in their 195 seat theater-in-the-round. On Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 Artisan has been blessed to serve, entertain, and offer theater opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people around the DFW metroplex. Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit Click Here.

