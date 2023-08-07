Artisan Center Theater to Present Lionel Bart's OLIVER!

Experience the streets of Victorian England in this unforgettable musical.
Artisan Center Theater will present Lionel Bart's Oliver! at its 195 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Friday, July 7, 2023 through Saturday, August 12, 2023. Performances will be Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under. Special rates for groups of 20 or more (senior, military, first responder and student discounts are also available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at Click Here.
The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by an elderly, Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft, Fagin conjures a plan to kidnap Oliver back, in fear of safety of his hideout.
Oliver - Trinity McCallum, Owen Carlton
Artful Dodger - Micah Perkins, Jack Horton
Nancy - Cheyenne Grace, Jayden Banks
Fagin - Mark Haley Bill Combs
Bill Sikes - Daniel Sontag, Josh Duncan
Bet - Bella Lindsay, Riley Hilsinger
Charley - Payton Surles, Eric Hilsinger
Mr Sowerberry/Nightwatchman - Dustin Perkins, Terry Johnson
Mrs Sowerberry - Donna Cates, Sherry Marshall
Bumble/Hussar - Dustin West, Eddie Fitzhugh
Widow Corney - Adrienne Rowell, Liz Sears
Noah Claypoole - DJ Moore, Tony Bartke
Charlotte - Maryn Haley, Emory Forseth
Mr. Brownlow - Gregg Surles, Ruben Solares
Mrs. Bedwin - Camille Klutsey, Jill Flory
Old Sally - Tamara Miller, Betty White
Dr Grimwig - Travis Miller, Mark Davis
Rose Seller - Piper Daniel
Rose Seller - Alyssa Meekins
Strawberry Seller - Tamera Miller, Emory Forseth
Buyer/ Passerby - Jennifer McCallum, Lynn Davis
Governor /Buyer/Passerby - Olivia Ramsey
Fagins Gang/Workhouse/Vendor/Lamplighter - Luca Austin
Milkmaid/Passerby - Vanessa Hatcher
Knife Grinder/Governor - Tony Bartke
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Blake Dudley
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse/Runner - Blaise Sears
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse/Vendor/Lamplighter - Enoch Sears
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Christopher Reddick
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Sophia Gallego
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Quinn Rowell, Charity Sears
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Kylie Hawks Penny Sears
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Wyatt Marten Kyle Marshall
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Zelie Malinak Emma Kynicki
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Noah Sontag Daisy Sears
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Bernadette Rice Jillian Skelly
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Madison Blair Mary Cate Griffin
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Sharon Herrera Natalee Walden
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Chloe Terry
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Kassidy Nicholas
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Campbell White
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Alaina Guerrieri
Fagin's Gang/Workhouse - Olivia Shaffer
Who: Artisan Center Theater
What: Lionel Bart's Oliver! presented by Artisan Center Theater
When: September 1, 2023-October 7, 2023
Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053
Director: Tron Sutton
Shows: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm
Tickets: $30 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under, special rates for groups of 20 or more
(senior, military, first responder and student discounts also available)
Reservations: Call 817-284-1200 or order online at Click Here
Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals and plays in their 195 seat theater-in-the-round. On Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 Artisan has been blessed to serve, entertain, and offer theater opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people around the DFW metroplex. Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit Click Here.
