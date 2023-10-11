Artisan Center Theater to Present DEAR EDWINA JR Musical for Families

Running from October 20 to November 11, 2023.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Review: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Dallas Photo 3 Review: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Dallas
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Hall Photo 4 Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Hall

Artisan Center Theater to Present DEAR EDWINA JR Musical for Families

Artisan Center Theater will present DEAR EDWINA JR. at its 195 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Friday, October 20, 2023 through Saturday, November 11, 2023. Performances will be Thursdays and Fridays at 6:30pm, and Saturdays at 11:30am and 1:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for children 12 and under. Special rates for groups of 20 or more (senior, military, first responder and student discounts are also available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at Click Here.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Dear Edwina JR. follows the adventures of plucky advice-giver-extraordinaire, Edwina Spoonapple, as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly "Advice-a-Palooza." Edwina and her friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends, through clever, catchy and poignant songs.

FEATURED IN DEAR EDWINA JR:

Edwina Spoonapple - Ruby Magaña

Kelli Poshkonozovich/Fairy Forkmother/Talent Scout - Emma Chorn

Becky Del Vecchio/Susie/Chef - Anna Dobbins

Scott Kunkle - Drake Tillery

Bobby Newsome/Harry - Alex Krause

Lars/Billy & Cordell Vanderploonk - Zachary Krause

Annie/Queen of Boolah Boolah/Lola/Mary Sue - Brooke Morrison

Katie Spoonapple/Periwinkle - Lily Hall

Carrie/Cheerleader - Natalee Walden

Johnny/Cheerleader - Violet Mehrtens

Frank/Ensemble - Christopher Mcllrath

Aphrodite/Farmer Jerry/Ensemble - Zada Wiseman

Vladamir/Ziggy/Ensemble - Wyatt Marten

Abigail/Ensemble - Daynee Baldwin

Ensemble - Fiona Collins, Anna Long

SUMMARY OF SHOW INFO:

Who: Artisan Center Theater

What: DEAR EDWINA JR. presented by Artisan Center Theater

When: October 20, 2023-November 11, 2023

Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

Director: Mikki Hankins

Shows: Thursdays and Fridays at 6:30pm, Saturdays at 11:30am and 1:30pm

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, special rates for groups of 20 or more

(senior, military, first responder and student discounts also available)

Reservations: Call 817-284-1200 or order online at Click Here

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals and plays in their 195 seat theater-in-the-round. On Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 Artisan has been blessed to serve, entertain, and offer theater opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people around the DFW metroplex. Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit Click Here

Artisan Center Theater

444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

817-284-1200 | Click Here

 




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to Dallas in 2024 Photo
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to Dallas in 2024

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will head to more than 40 cities in 2024 including a stop at Dallas’ Wyly Theatre January 30th – February 4th, 2024 for eight shows. Learn more about the show here!

2
12 Artists Join Cliburn Homecoming Concert And Party October 20 At TX Whiskey Ranch Photo
12 Artists Join Cliburn Homecoming Concert And Party October 20 At TX Whiskey Ranch

The Cliburn continues its concert season with a special one-night event: Homecoming Concert + Party on Friday, October 20, 2023, at TX Whiskey Ranch (4250 Mitchell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76119).

3
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at NTPA Repertory Theater Photo
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at NTPA Repertory Theater

Taking on a Mel Brooks classic certainly isn’t without risk. For decades, his work has left audiences with painfully awkward side eyes and awkwardly painful side stitches. Without a doubt, NTPA's rendition of Young Frankenstein leaves viewers feeling the latter.

4
Review: DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TX Photo
Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TX

As expected, Casa was packed with excited children, several little girls dressed as Belle and happy parents. This classic 'Tale as Old as Time' and this production did not disappoint.  The audience was definitely engaged with this young, talented cast.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
NTPA Repertory Theatre (10/06-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (9/15-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Allen Contemporary Theatre (10/06-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Irving Art Center (6/30-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition
Artisan Center Theater (3/08-3/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Firebringer (Teen Cast)
Art Centre Theatre (10/06-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter and the Starcatcher
Artisan Center Theater (10/25-11/16)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Upright Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sum of Us One-Act Festival
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (2/29-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You