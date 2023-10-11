Artisan Center Theater to Present DEAR EDWINA JR Musical for Families

Artisan Center Theater will present DEAR EDWINA JR. at its 195 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Friday, October 20, 2023 through Saturday, November 11, 2023. Performances will be Thursdays and Fridays at 6:30pm, and Saturdays at 11:30am and 1:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for children 12 and under. Special rates for groups of 20 or more (senior, military, first responder and student discounts are also available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at Click Here.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Dear Edwina JR. follows the adventures of plucky advice-giver-extraordinaire, Edwina Spoonapple, as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly "Advice-a-Palooza." Edwina and her friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends, through clever, catchy and poignant songs.

FEATURED IN DEAR EDWINA JR:

Edwina Spoonapple - Ruby Magaña

Kelli Poshkonozovich/Fairy Forkmother/Talent Scout - Emma Chorn

Becky Del Vecchio/Susie/Chef - Anna Dobbins

Scott Kunkle - Drake Tillery

Bobby Newsome/Harry - Alex Krause

Lars/Billy & Cordell Vanderploonk - Zachary Krause

Annie/Queen of Boolah Boolah/Lola/Mary Sue - Brooke Morrison

Katie Spoonapple/Periwinkle - Lily Hall

Carrie/Cheerleader - Natalee Walden

Johnny/Cheerleader - Violet Mehrtens

Frank/Ensemble - Christopher Mcllrath

Aphrodite/Farmer Jerry/Ensemble - Zada Wiseman

Vladamir/Ziggy/Ensemble - Wyatt Marten

Abigail/Ensemble - Daynee Baldwin

Ensemble - Fiona Collins, Anna Long

SUMMARY OF SHOW INFO:

Who: Artisan Center Theater

What: DEAR EDWINA JR. presented by Artisan Center Theater

When: October 20, 2023-November 11, 2023

Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

Director: Mikki Hankins

Shows: Thursdays and Fridays at 6:30pm, Saturdays at 11:30am and 1:30pm

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, special rates for groups of 20 or more

(senior, military, first responder and student discounts also available)

Reservations: Call 817-284-1200 or order online at Click Here

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals and plays in their 195 seat theater-in-the-round. On Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 Artisan has been blessed to serve, entertain, and offer theater opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people around the DFW metroplex. Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit Click Here

Artisan Center Theater

444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

817-284-1200 | Click Here