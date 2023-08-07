Artisan Center Theater to Present 2024 Spotlight on the Season Gala

2024 Spotlight on the Season Gala

Presented by Artisan Center Theater

Join Artisan Center Theater as we give you a sneak preview of our 2024 Season. Featuring a diverse lineup of local performers with live accompaniment, this exclusive event will feature songs from our upcoming shows, as well as refreshments and a raffle to win exciting prizes! Get your seats today for this one night event that's sure to leave you excited for the future at Artisan Center Theater!

SUMMARY OF SHOW INFO:

Who: Artisan Center Theater

What: 2024 Spotlight on the Season Gala

When: August 26, 2023 @ 7:30

Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

Tickets: $25 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under

Reservations: Call 817-284-1200 or order online at Click Here

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals and plays in their 195 seat theater-in-the-round. On Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 Artisan has been blessed to serve, entertain, and offer theater opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people around the DFW metroplex. Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit Click Here.