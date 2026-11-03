ARCADIA To Be Presented at Texas Wesleyan University in November

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Tickets for Theatre Wesleyan's production of Tom Stoppard's Arcadia, directed by Karen Potter, are now on sale. Performances run Nov. 12–21 at Texas Wesleyan University’s Thad Smotherman Theatre (1205 Binkley Street, 76105.)

In a country house where past and present seem to brush against one another like sparks, Arcadia unfolds across centuries, tracing the patterns that shape our lives: love, knowledge, time and the seductive impossibility of ever fully understanding the world around us. In 1809, teenage genius Thomasina Coverly (Madisyn Savard) races ahead of her time, pushing at the edges of mathematics, nature and the human heart with dazzling instinct and dangerous curiosity.

In the present day, writer Hannah Jarvis (Josephine Juarez) searches for the truth behind a literary mystery, determined to separate fact from fantasy, even as the past begins to blur and shimmer around her. As the years fold into one another, Arcadia becomes something unforgettable: a funny and deeply moving meditation on what it means to be alive, to love, to learn and to lose.

Meet the cast

The cast, production team and crew include Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees, along with faculty and staff.

Making their debut at Theatre Wesleyan is Sawyer Shippen as Septimus Hodge, Christopher Hopkins as Bernard Nightengale, Josephine Juarez as Hannah Jarvis and Zella Hays as Lady Croom.

The cast also includes Madisyn Savard as Thomasina Coverly, Dylan Evans as Valentine Coverly, Jackson Loya as Ezra Chater, Oscar Lopez as Richard Noakes, Trent Cole as Captain Brice, Jazmin Rebollar as Chloe Coverly, Sam Perez as Gus/Augustus Coverly and Samuel Thompson as Jellaby.

Production team

The production team, led by director Karen Potter, includes Ricky Olivarez, stage manager; Tristan Andrews, assistant stage manager; Chad Rojas, scenic design; Rocky Olguin, costume design; Matthew Hicks, assistant lighting design; Bianca Zamorano, sound design; Vivi-Anne Amparan, props design; and Geovana Ortiz, poster and graphic design.

Performance dates

Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21 2026, at 2 p.m.

Tickets and show information

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at txwes.edu/theatretickets. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning one hour before each performance. Discounted group tickets are available for schools, churches, organizations and other groups by emailing theatre@txwes.edu.

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