ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Theatre Arlington This Month

Theatre Arlington will present the first Family Series production of their 51st Anniversary season “Alice in Wonderland”!

Adapted from Lewis Carroll's beloved tale, "Alice in Wonderland" follows the curious journey of young Alice as she falls through a rabbit hole into a surreal and fantastical realm. This fun upbeat musical adaptation was penned by Theatre Arlington Executive Producer Steven D. Morris (who also serves as the show’s director) and long-time Theatre Arlington collaborator Don Powers. Vicky Nooe will be returning to Theatre Arlington as the production’s music director and Becca Brown will serve as choreographer.

When asked what he loved most about this project Morris shared “[How] the over-the-top, fun, characters delight children of all ages! The greatest thing about doing shows for young audiences is that the kids totally believe and take in what they are seeing if it is done right. They really embrace being in Wonderland and all the crazy characters they encounter.” And he could not help but add “It is also so much fun to see the kids interact with the characters in the lobby after the show.”

This ensemble cast will feature many Theatre Arlington regulars including: Jude Lewis as Alice, Landry Beckley as the March Hare, Hannah Bell as Tweedledee, Lindsey Hayward as Tweedledum, Javier Casablanca as the Knave of Hearts, David Helms as the King of Hearts, Samantha Padilla as the Queen of Hearts, Bradford Reilly as the Mad Hatter, Rachel Robertson as the White Rabbit, Tilda Grace as Caterpillar/Butterfly, Janina Jaraczewski as Doormouse, Cindy Honeycutt as The Cheshire Cat, Karl Martin as Mock Turtle, Davayun Chase as the Jabberwocky, Libby Hawkins as Sister and Gloria Adame, Becca Brown, Andrew Cave, John Marshall and Nick McGeoy as the Cards.

Alice in Wonderland will open on Friday, March 29, 2024, 7:30pm and Will Close Sunday, April 14 with the following schedule:



April 6, 9, 10 & 13 at 10am

April 9 & 10 at 12:30pm

March 30, April 6, 7, 13 & 14 at 2:00pm

March 29, April 5 & 12 at 7:30pm

