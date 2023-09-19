Company of Rowlett Performers Perform ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

Company of Rowlett Performers (CORP Theatre) will present the timeless farce Arsenic and Old Lace at Plaza Theatre (521 W State St, Garland, Texas) September 29 - October 8, 2023 directed by Kristan Kelley. Show times are Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets cost $15-20 and can be purchased at the Box Office or online at Click Here.

In this fast-paced comedy, drama critic Mortimer Brewster’s engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts’ window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him! Between his aunts’ penchant for poisoning wine, a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt, and another brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police—not to mention Mortimer’s own hesitancy about marriage—it’ll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding. Arsenic and Old Lace is a classic black comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family.

The cast includes Cyndi Saye as Abby Brewster, Camilla Norder as Martha Brewster, Eric Nivens as Teddy Brewster, Jeremy Gaydosh as Mortimer Brewster, Lloyd Webb as Jonathan Brewster, Elena Mahn as Elaine Harper, C.R. Bennett as Dr. Einstein, Tom Jeffcoat as Rev. Dr. Harper, Jeff Prince as Officer Brophy, Janel Cooper as Officer Klein, Matt Dill as Officer O’Hara, Dan Rogers as Lieutenant Rooney, Toney Smith as Mr. Gibbs, Danny Oursbourn as Mr. Witherspoon.