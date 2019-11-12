Screening Of The Documentary MEMORIES OF THE CYPRUS RAILWAY Comes to Technopolis 20

For nearly 50 years, from 1905, the Cyprus Government Railway (or CGR) served the people of Cyprus, taking them across the island faster than ever before. This production is a celebration of that time, bringing together the recollections of people who travelled on, and lived near, the railway. Featuring exclusive interviews, rare archive film and photographs and unique re-creations.

Travel back in time to a bygone age at the beginning of the industrial revolution ... when the sound and smell of steam locomotives crossing Cyprus, was anticipated by excited passengers and villagers alike!

The screening will take place at Technopolis 20 in Paphos, on Thursday, 21st of November 2019, at 7pm, in the presence of the Director Anastasia Charalambous Barnfather and the Producer Keith Barnfather.

Entrance: €5

For more information and to reserve your seats: 70002420 or 97760047

English and Greek Subtitles

Duration: 30 minutes

Refreshments can be purchased at the bar. Complimentary snacks.





