Young Artists Playground Spring Arts Workshops to be Held at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

The Spring Saturday Workshops will run from February 4 through May 27th, 2023 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturdays.

Jan. 15, 2023  

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's Young Artists Workshop (YAP) Youth Arts Education Program will present three Spring Saturday Workshop Sessions for youth ages 5-14 years old beginning February 4th. The Spring Saturday Workshops will run from February 4 through May 27th, 2023 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturdays at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. Registration is available for each four-week themed workshop session or for all three sessions.

Workshop Session 1 will feature Movie Making with Eric Stuart. In this four week workshop for Young Artists, students will actively participate in different styles of filmmaking. Topics covered include scriptwriting and how to bring characters to life, commercials, television and film, news reporting, and silent films. Workshop dates and themes for the first Session 1 include: February 4th: The Big & Small Screen: Television & Film, February 11th: Making Commercials, February 18th: Reporting the News, and February 25th: Talking without Words: Silent Films.

Workshop Session 2 will feature Multicultural Dance. In this four week workshop, young artists will be introduced to different cultures through the exciting world of dance! Workshops will feature the following themes: March 11: Irish Dancing, March 18th: Ballet Folklorico, March 25th: Latin Dancing, and April 1st: Chinese Lion Dancing.

Workshop Session 3 will feature Musical Theatre. In this four week workshop, young artists will learn all about musical theatre. Young artists will be working with a vocal coach and a choreographer to create a musical theatre number they will perform during the workshop. Session 3 dates and themes include: May 6th: The World of Musical Theatre, May 13th: Singing & Vocal Technique, May 20th: Dance and Choreography, and May 27th: Putting it All Together.

Workshops are targeted for children ages 5-14. However children over 14 may also participate. Costs for each 4 week session is $125 (4 weeks) or $350 for all three workshop sessions (12 weeks). To sign up, register online at www.simi-arts.org. For more information about the Young Artists Playground Saturday Workshops visit www.simi-arts.org. All workshops will be held in the DownStage Theater at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065.

Sibling Discounts and Scholarships are available for qualifying participants. For more information, email svcacyap@gmail.com or call Stephanie at 818-945-0967.

SVCAC's Young Artists Playground (YAP) Youth Arts Education Program features interactive arts workshops and camps for youth ages 5-14 years old. YAP is dedicated to enriching the lives of local youth through quality arts education and performance based programs. YAP builds visual and performing arts skills through programs that foster confidence, compassion and resilience in students of all abilities. We offer opportunities for youth to develop and share their creative voices. For more information, about the Young Artists Playground, visit www.simi-arts.org

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center first opened its doors in 1995. Located in the historical building on the corner of Los Angeles Avenue and Church Street, the Center serves as regional hub for the arts and is home to theater, dance, music and the visual arts. It also serves as a community facility and is available for meetings, conferences and special events. The facility is owned and operated by the City of Simi Valley, under the City Manager's Office.

Since its founding, the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's mission has been to provide a multipurpose facility to present performances of music, theater, dance, film, lectures and popular entertainment as well as space for conferences, meetings, seminars, and workshops. SVCAC seeks to develop, support, and encourage cultural activities and educational programs to enhance the quality of life of the citizens of Simi Valley and surrounding communities. To view upcoming programs and to purchase tickets, please visit the Cultural Arts Center website at www.simi-arts.org or call the box office at (805) 583-7900 or visit https://www.svvac.org/home.




